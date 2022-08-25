ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
robert clark
4d ago

How about these kids taking a little personal responsibility instead of dumping their debt on the taxpayers. The democrat socialist party is slowly destroying this great constitutional republic

CRC433
4d ago

They are stealing our money, this is illegal. They work for us we don’t work for them. November we need to show a red wave

Patriot 1st
4d ago

Biden is listening to his school teacher wife that fights for the teachers union and the universities to get tons more money from us the taxpayers. Tuition will skyrocket even more as the colleges pocket billions more.

