Emmett, MI

nbc25news.com

Police: Suspect in custody after shooting multiple people, at least one dead

DETROIT, Mich. - According to the Detroit Police Department, the gunman who allegedly shot four people is in custody. The Detroit Police Department is warning the public to remain indoors and to call 911 if they see a suspect wanted in connection with multiple fatal shootings on the city's west side Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect charged after man found shot to death on Detroit porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting and killing another man on the porch of a Detroit home Thursday morning. Larnell Fredrick Smith, 34, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of 32-year-old Dijon Nelson.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning. A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers. The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police arrest suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. Police the crime spree started with a call around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday when a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
The Oakland Press

Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac

A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
MONTROSE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that a Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
CROSWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.

