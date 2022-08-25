Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State Police ended a chase with a PIT maneuver. The chase took police through Redford Township. The pursuit started after a drive-by shooting at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27). Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional...
nbc25news.com
Police: Suspect in custody after shooting multiple people, at least one dead
DETROIT, Mich. - According to the Detroit Police Department, the gunman who allegedly shot four people is in custody. The Detroit Police Department is warning the public to remain indoors and to call 911 if they see a suspect wanted in connection with multiple fatal shootings on the city's west side Sunday.
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
fox2detroit.com
3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old on Inkster Road and 8 Mile Road overnight on Saturday. Police said they responded to the intersection at 2:34 a.m. for a two-car crash. According to investigators, a car driven by a 29-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death on Detroit porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting and killing another man on the porch of a Detroit home Thursday morning. Larnell Fredrick Smith, 34, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of 32-year-old Dijon Nelson.
nbc25news.com
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
fox2detroit.com
SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning. A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers. The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers...
fox2detroit.com
Police arrest suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. Police the crime spree started with a call around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday when a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
The Oakland Press
Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac
A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the...
abc12.com
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that a Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit
Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott in Detroit overnight.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
20-Year-Old Brett Muller Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Emmett Township (Emmett Township, MI)
The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety responded to a motorcycle crash near Battle Creek that killed a motorcyclist. The crash happened on E. Columbia Avenue near Inn [..]
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen glock handgun found in suspect car that fled police at 100 mph in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police in Detroit recovered a stolen Glock handgun from a car that was clocked at going 100 mph on I-96 early Friday morning. The gun was found in a Chrysler 300 that fled police after state troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:10 a.m. Patrolling...
