Lincoln Riley hopes to play three-dimensional chess at USC

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau describes what life was like for the Sooners when Lincoln Riley had everything rolling and flowing the way he wanted. There were plenty of times when that happened.

“Marquise Brown knew how to (play) like that. CeeDee Lamb was making highlight plays left and right. Baker Mayfield is running down the field, waving the OU flag before the games. Oklahoma was kind of cool under Lincoln Riley. They had that modern feel. That aspect of what he brought to the table, I think opened a lot of people’s eyes: Oh, crap! This is where college football is heading!

“Because Oklahoma is known to have a bunch of old-mindset, old heads that would run the university and the athletic department. The major boosters — those are the people on the Board of Regents. He (Riley) was a little bit cool. That was a little bit different, and it ended up working. They landed a top-five class in 2019. Lincoln Riley made Oklahoma interesting: You’re not just this smashmouth defense, run it at your face. We’re physical. We’re better than you.

“No, Lincoln Riley played the game as if they were smarter than the opponent. He was always felt he was three steps ahead. That’s the aspect of this. Those are some intangibles other coaches just did not have in the country at the time. Lincoln made those things better.”

This is the man USC hopes to have in 2022 and beyond.

