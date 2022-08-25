Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder
WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
Decatur Police investigating stabbing near Locust Street
Investigators in Decatur are on the scene of a stabbing, according to the police department.
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Huntsville Police: 3 injured in separate shootings
Huntsville Police stated descriptions of the alleged shooters in these incidents were not available as of Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville police, Madison County coroner responding to fatal Beard Street shooting
5:09 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police tell WAAY 31 that investigators don't suspect foul play in the death. They say it now appears to be an accidental shooting involving an adult male. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has responded to a shooting in the 2,800 block of Beard Street. Madison...
Death investigation underway in Huntsville; foul play not suspected, police say
A death investigation is underway in Huntsville, police said. Foul play is not suspected in the incident, which occurred Monday in the 2800 block of Beard Street, Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police told AL.com. White said police would not be releasing further information. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, who...
2 Huntsville men arrested for Georgia murder
Two Huntsville men were arrested in connection to a murder that took place in Georgia on August 1.
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals OKs new arguments in William Darby murder conviction
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request from William Darby's attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal. During those arguments, attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of the 2018 murder of Jeffery Parker will be able to provide additional information to the judges who will rule on his appeal.
Decatur Police: Apartment manager stole over $145,000 in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
WAAY-TV
Decatur apartment manager arrested on theft charge involving stolen rent money
Decatur Police say 48-year-old Tina Dianne Bryant allegedly stole tenants rent money and put it into her own account. Bryant was arrested on Monday and charged with theft of property. According to the Decatur Police Department this went on for more than a year. Decatur Police say they were notified...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating Monday morning stabbing
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Monday morning stabbing. Police were called to the 1,700 block of Locust Street SE about 10 a.m. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Officers and detectives remain on the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WTVC
2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On August 1st Walker County Sherriff's deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating weekend shootings that left 3 people injured
Two people were injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday. It happened just before 2 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the corner of Jordan Lane, according to Huntsville Police. No victims were found at the scene, police say. Two victims, with gunshot wounds, later arrived to area...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
The Huntsville Police Department believes the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. The Huntsville Police Department says there were multiple people involved and multiple rounds were fired ranging from different calibers. Clear Sunday morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings.
msn.com
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
