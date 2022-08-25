ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valdostatoday.com

Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder

WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police investigating Monday morning stabbing

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Monday morning stabbing. Police were called to the 1,700 block of Locust Street SE about 10 a.m. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Officers and detectives remain on the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
DECATUR, AL
WTVC

2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On August 1st Walker County Sherriff's deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

The Huntsville Police Department believes the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. The Huntsville Police Department says there were multiple people involved and multiple rounds were fired ranging from different calibers. Clear Sunday morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
msn.com

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

