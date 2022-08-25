Read full article on original website
Rattlers' Team Sifford wins inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rattlers Men's Golf team, Team Sifford defeated their opponents on Monday, winning the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. Team Sifford, consisting of Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Livingstone College, defeated Team Black, which consists of Howard University, Texas Southern University and Johnson C. Smith University, in a golf match.
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
Florida A&M President releases official statement
Dr. Larry Robinson discusses the issues facing Florida A&M heading into the UNC game. The post Florida A&M President releases official statement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Florida A&M drops season opening football game to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTXL) — Despite a number of off the field obstacles with ineligible players, the Florida A&M University football team showed fight against the University of North Carolina Saturday night. The visiting Rattlers were unable to keep pace against the host Tar Heels as North Carolina defeated...
Florida State football begins season with win against Duquesne
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University football team began its 2022 regular season with a near flawless performance against Duquesne University. The host Seminoles scored 26 first half points en route to a 47 to 7 victory against the Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium. With the win,...
North Carolina vs. Florida A&M updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The North Carolina Tar Heels will play against a Division II opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Live updates. (48)
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
City of Quincy Officials talk about curbing violence after recent homicides
GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Law enforcement and city officials came together to talk about the recent homicides and the programs they're looking to implement to keep Quincy safe. The city of Quincy is dealing with two shootings, one week apart. On August 21, 20-year-old Quadre Kirkland was found...
First to Know Forecast: Localized flooding under heavy rain this week
TALLAHASSEE — Temperatures will still warm to the upper 80s and low 90s, but storms will return Monday afternoon. Storms will develop through the mid-afternoon hours. Gusty wind and frequent lightning will be possible with some storms. Our biggest concerns will be focused on the heavy amounts of rain...
