Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

Rattlers' Team Sifford wins inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rattlers Men's Golf team, Team Sifford defeated their opponents on Monday, winning the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. Team Sifford, consisting of Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Livingstone College, defeated Team Black, which consists of Howard University, Texas Southern University and Johnson C. Smith University, in a golf match.
HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wtxl.com

Florida A&M drops season opening football game to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTXL) — Despite a number of off the field obstacles with ineligible players, the Florida A&M University football team showed fight against the University of North Carolina Saturday night. The visiting Rattlers were unable to keep pace against the host Tar Heels as North Carolina defeated...
wtxl.com

Florida State football begins season with win against Duquesne

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University football team began its 2022 regular season with a near flawless performance against Duquesne University. The host Seminoles scored 26 first half points en route to a 47 to 7 victory against the Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium. With the win,...
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
wtxl.com

First to Know Forecast: Localized flooding under heavy rain this week

TALLAHASSEE — Temperatures will still warm to the upper 80s and low 90s, but storms will return Monday afternoon. Storms will develop through the mid-afternoon hours. Gusty wind and frequent lightning will be possible with some storms. Our biggest concerns will be focused on the heavy amounts of rain...
