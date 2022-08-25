Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin Sued by GOP for Allegedly Stealing Party Funds
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In the hours before Ocean County Sherif Mastronardy’s embarrassing loss to...
Ocean County GOP Bounces Back After Previous Chairman, Allies Party Funds
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County GOP organization had its bank account nearly wiped...
Nearly All Ocean County Officials Laugh Off Half-Baked Attempt to Form New Republican Party
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County GOP, despite its recent fracture at the hands...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Housing Market Has Slowed; Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson Housing Statistics | Yoel Ackerman
While New Jersey remains a sellers’ market, and the demand is still present, the year-to-date sales in New Jersey State were 28,320, down 14% from last year. Growing home prices and high mortgage rates continue to dampen home sales in New Jersey. The closed sales in the state decreased...
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
N.J. arson dog Ember deserves better after her death | Editorial
There may be a cover-up going on. It seems that some important information could have been redacted, or is missing altogether. We don’t know exactly how “Ember,” a red fox retriever that worked for the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office, died. Only about 3 years old,...
1 dead after 3 found shot near Toms River shopping center
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A man was killed and two other people were injured, one critically, when gunfire erupted Saturday at a shopping center in Toms River, New Jersey. Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released.No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
Parking An Issue For Temple Plan
BRICK – The congregation of Temple Beth Or has hit a zoning snag on what they hoped would be a new location for the only conservative Jewish synagogue in Brick Township. Due to declining membership, they sold their 17,000 square-foot temple and 4.6-acre location on Van Zile Road in March 2021 and have been searching for a suitable, smaller building and property ever since.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Supporter of AC, NJ Mayor Accuses Him Of Bad Conduct At Airshow
Allegations about the recent alleged conduct of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small have surfaced and are now a matter of public record. We have interviewed several people close to the situation, who have alleged some disturbing things about Small’s alleged conduct at this past Wednesday, August 24, 2022 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow.
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
