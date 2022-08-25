Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Keeping core together, Jarry status as No. 1 goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Was keeping the...
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
NHL
Holtz gains muscle, hopes to be regular for Devils this season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Alexander Holtz realizes the importance of perfecting everyday rituals in his attempt to become the everyday player he yearns to be with the New Jersey Devils. The 20-year-old forward (6-foot, 205 pounds) gained a better understanding of that while skating with Devils forward Jesper Bratt and skills coaches in Sweden in early July.
NHL
Yung Gravy confesses love for Devils at VMAs
Rapper's favorite album cover features team jersey. Yung Gravy found his other half at the VMAs. It's the New Jersey Devils. The rapper confessed his love for the team at the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday. "I do have love for the...
ESPN
Mickey Mantle and Honus Wagner cards, Wayne Gretzky jerseys, Michael Jordan shoes and other record-setting collectibles
The sports memorabilia market has been booming. Jerseys, trading card, shoes, even miscellaneous items have sold for six-figure sums. Another memorabilia record was broken Saturday. A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle card was sold by Heritage Auctions for $12.6 million. Anthony Giordano, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur, originally purchased the card for $50,000 in 1991. The sale surpassed the $7.25 million total that a T206 Honus Wagner card, a holy grail collectible, sold for earlier this month.
NFL・
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB・
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy projections for 2022-23
Crosby remains elite option; Guentzel among top 15 left wings. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Pittsburgh Penguins. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Top defenseman in NHL in three seasons debated
Makar, Seider, Power among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts revealed their top 20 defensemen in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best defenseman in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Sharks Re-Sign Forward Jonah Gadjovich
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jonah Gadjovich to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Jonah's work ethic and toughness are two traits that really stand out in his...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Defensemen
Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the third of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL
Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins
Retain aging stars, key pieces for another run at Cup. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Change could have defined the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. Instead, they will stick with what they know.
NHL
Three questions facing Ottawa Senators
Improving offensive production, defenseman depth among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Have the Senators made enough moves to...
NHL
Ducks prospect Mintyukov taking advantage of opportunity in North America
IRVINE, Calif. -- Pavel Mintyukov was not quite 17 years old when he arrived in North America from Russia with all the tools to make himself an NHL prospect. He just needed to refine and display his skills. After sitting out his first season in North America because of the...
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Couturier among bounce-back candidates; Atkinson can benefit from reunion with Tortorella. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Philadelphia Flyers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Smith Sets Sights on Training Camp as Offseason Winds Down
Coyotes forward hopes to use lessons learned during first 10 NHL games to jumpstart 2022-23 season. Nathan Smith is ready to get back to it. The 23-year-old forward has spent the offseason recovering from ankle surgery, and though his original goal was to be ready for training camp, he's trending ahead of schedule and may even be ready for rookie camp in mid-September.
NHL
Mercer interviews celebrities on black carpet at VMAs
Devils forward attended event at Prudential Center. New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer, a regular interviewee, became the interviewer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The VMAs were held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and Mercer was there to ask celebrities the hard-hitting questions. Alongside television...
NHL
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Sanderson, Pinto ready for NHL roles if healthy; Greig impressed at World Juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers
DeAngelo, Tortorella tasked with team 'playing the right way'. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers hired coach John Tortorella as the first step in changing a culture and resetting a...
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
