Alameda County, CA

California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A dog was found trapped under a slab of concrete inside of a road in Alameda County on Monday and local firefighters were called to the scene. According to UPI , the dog became trapped under the concrete slab while chasing an opossum. The Alameda County Fire Department took to Facebook to detail the event, update followers of the rescue with a video, and thank community members for their efforts with the incident. The owner was very happy when they were notified of the rescue .

"Yesterday in Union City, ACFD Firefighters rescued a dog that dug under a concrete slab chasing after a possum. Rescue 24 assisted with cameras to confirm the dog would not be harmed by breaking out the concrete around him. The home owner was very happy and requested a photo. Thank you to the community of Union City for the support. #ALCOFIRE," the post read.

To get the dog out from under the slab of concrete, the fire department had to break the concrete around it. In the video, a firefighter is kneeling on the road and breaking the concrete by hand before pulling out the dog from inside the concrete. The dog is currently safe with their owner.

