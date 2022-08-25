Two rumors offer conflicting information about if the rumored Apple Watch Pro will have compatibility with the larger Apple Watch bands already on the market. Apple is due to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at its September 7 event, alongside the iPhone 14, but it's previously been reported that the new series will include a Pro version. Now a new leak claims that Apple Watch Pro chassis is likely to be squared off, and the band be made wider.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO