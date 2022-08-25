Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
T-Mobile Magenta Max now includes Apple TV+ for free
Subscribers to T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan will get Apple TV+ included at no extra cost starting August 31. On Monday, T-Mobile announced a new joint promotion between it and Apple that gives Magenta Max customers a free subscription to Apple TV+. T-Mobile says the Magenta Max plan offers over $225 in added value each month, and that this new promotion only extends that value.
Apple Insider
Lead times for Apple products mostly stable ahead of fall launches, but not the iPad
Apple's production lead times are mostly stable for most of its products ahead of the iPhone 14 Apple Event, a report claims -- except for the iPad. Apple's supply chain is in full swing preparing hardware for the annual fall product launches, including Apple's key product, the iPhone. In a report by analysts at J.P. Morgan, it seems that almost everything is going well in production.
Apple Insider
Apple has never been against advertising -- it's against invasive data collection
The Cupertino tech giant has gone toe-to-toe with companies like Facebook in the past over invasive advertising platforms. At the same time, Apple has been growing its own small advertising business. Those two goals are not at odds with each other. More than that, Apple's own advertising endeavors aren't a...
Apple Insider
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset
Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro expected to have better low-light performance than iPhone 13 Pro
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that iPhone 14 Pro models will see major camera upgrades that could result in better low-light performance -- but result in a more expensive higher-end lineup than the iPhone 13 Pro. On Monday night, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted predictions about the higher-end iPhone 14 line.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 28: $160 off Apple Watch Series 7, $1,500 off 85-inch Samsung QLED TV, $200 Anker 521 Power Station, more!
Sunday's bestdeals include a selection of scratch-and-dent iPhones, $400 off a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $21 off a 2TB Teamgroup SSD, and much more.
Apple Insider
The best GaN chargers for recharging your iPhone, iPad & Mac
Chargers using gallium nitride offer high wattages in a compact size. Here are some of the best options on the market to recharge youriPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event
Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch model this fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
Apple Insider
Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
Apple Insider
Everything new in Apple's Swift
Apple's programming language Swift got a wide array of updates at WWDC 2022. Here's a roundup of the best features that are coming alongside iOS 16 and macOS Ventura very soon. Swift development started in 2010 by Chris Lattner, and was introduced to the Apple developer community in 2014. In...
Apple Insider
Conflicting rumors battle over Apple Watch Pro band backwards compatibility
Two rumors offer conflicting information about if the rumored Apple Watch Pro will have compatibility with the larger Apple Watch bands already on the market. Apple is due to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at its September 7 event, alongside the iPhone 14, but it's previously been reported that the new series will include a Pro version. Now a new leak claims that Apple Watch Pro chassis is likely to be squared off, and the band be made wider.
Apple Insider
problems with Monterey12.5.1
I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple Insider
Hands on with the Moft Snap System for iPad
The Snap Case for iPad by Moft gives users access to a magnetic accessory ecosystem that doesn't inhibit the iPad's existing functionality. The iPad Pro and iPad Air are thin and light tablets that use magnets to attach accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. However, the magnet placement on the iPads isn't ideal for every type of accessory.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 29: $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $300 off Panasonic Lumix G7, $15 off Kasa HomeKit-supporting Smart Plug Mini, more!
Alongside a plethora of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers, Monday's bestdeals include a $90 Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 bundle, a $300 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV, and much more.
Apple Insider
'Pent up' iPhone 14 demand will skew heavily to Pro models
Apple's supply chain is in a strong position for the launch of the iPhone 14, Wedbush analysts believe, with a raise in average selling prices expected through consumers shifting towards the Pro models. The iPhone 14 launch, anticipated to occur during the September 7 event, will be a "massive achievement"...
Apple Insider
Apple launches Education Community in beta with free teaching resources
Apple's latest endeavor to support education is and improved and still free Apple Education Community to help teachers use theiPad, iPhone, or Mac inside classrooms.
Apple Insider
How to set up a VPN on iOS 16
Apple's Private Relay offers a degree of security on the web, but there's a reason why there are many VPN services that can do more. Here's how to set your iPhone or iPad to use a VPN underiOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
Apple Insider
Switchbot Door Lock, Leviton fan controller & more on HomeKit Insider
On the latest episode of the HomeKit Insider podcast, Jennifer Pattison Tuohy joins us to discuss the new Switchbot Door Lock, the Leviton Fan Speed Controller, and much more. With Stephen unavailable for the week, Jennifer Pattison Tuohy joins Andrew as a guest host to chat about all things smart home. The pair starts off with Leviton's new Wi-Fi-connected fan controller.
Apple Insider
Qualcomm won't have to pay $1 billion euro Apple modem payment fine
The European Union has given up on its 1 billion euro penalty it levied on Qualcomm, after an appeals court ruled that the fine and trial were irregular and illegally applied. In 2018 the Commission said from 2011 to 2016, US-based chip maker Qualcomm illegally edged its rivals out in a deal with Apple to keep using its LTE baseband chips for five years. It then fined Qualcomm 997 million ($991 million) for its behavior, citing antitrust rules.
