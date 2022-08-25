More than 776,000 people attended this year’s Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair, setting an attendance record for the state’s largest fair, officials announced. Fair officials announced a final attendance of 776,195 visitors during the Fair’s 10-day run from Aug. 18-27 at the Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The previous record was 589,229 in 2013. This year’s attendance was an increase of 295,568 visitors from the 2021 Fair, the first one held after the merger of the county fair and state fair.

14 HOURS AGO