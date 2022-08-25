Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonpost.com
Group now ranks Tennessee as tops nationally in election integrity
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to a new election integrity scorecard from The Heritage Foundation. The policy group ranks states based upon factors such as voter ID, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions and verification of citizenship.
wilsonpost.com
Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record with more than 776,000 visitors
More than 776,000 people attended this year’s Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair, setting an attendance record for the state’s largest fair, officials announced. Fair officials announced a final attendance of 776,195 visitors during the Fair’s 10-day run from Aug. 18-27 at the Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The previous record was 589,229 in 2013. This year’s attendance was an increase of 295,568 visitors from the 2021 Fair, the first one held after the merger of the county fair and state fair.
wilsonpost.com
Wilson Post wins statewide Public Service award
Main Street Media of Tennessee, which publishes the Wilson Post, received nine first-place awards and 73 top-5 awards at the 2021 Tennessee Press Association Awards ceremony last Friday in Nashville. The Wilson Post won a company-high 13 top-5 awards including a first-place award for Public Service for a series of...
wilsonpost.com
Gov. Abbott accelerates busing of foreign nationals from southern border to New York City
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border. The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead...
Comments / 0