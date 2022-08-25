Read full article on original website
Related
wbrn.com
UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case
Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
Newaygo County Sheriff: Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree During Car Chase
A man died on Monday after crashing his car into a tree during a chase in Wilcox Township, according to Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. After being called to a Wilcox Township home for a complaint of shots fired, deputies began looking for the suspect’s car: a red Dodge Charger.
Police release additional details of Bay County homicide, killing of suspect
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released extra details on the recent killing of two people inside a Bangor Township apartment complex, one of whom was killed by police gunfire. However, the decedents’ names have not yet been disclosed. The Michigan State Police confirmed a 27-year-old woman was...
Morning Sun
Hit-and-run suspect released pending further investigation
A 19-year-old Barryton man arrested late Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed an Isabella County woman was released pending further investigation. The alleged driver was jailed from late Thursday until late Friday but was let out of jail without being formally charged. Criminal charges are still expected as state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsgw.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
Authorities: Suspect killed in crash after leading undersheriff on chase
A car chase involving the Newaygo County undersheriff ended with the suspect dying in a crash east of White Cloud, authorities say.
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT FROM OVERNIGHT
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 am at the intersection of New Hampshire and Rt 70. No additional information is available at this time.
Deputies kill suspect while investigating homicide in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Bay County apartment complex, one of whom was killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Bay County sheriff told MLive/The Bay City Times that a deputy shot and fatally wounded a person Sunday morning. The deputy was not injured, the sheriff said.
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Michigan man accused of killing 66-year-old with cane, 2X4
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI -- A 51-year-old Clearwater Township man is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested and charged with murder last week. According to UpNorthLive, James Watrous called 911 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report that he had struck 66-year-old Garrett J. Hamminga with a cane and a 2x4.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Detroit News
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
wsgw.com
Deputy Kills Homicide Suspect
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirms that Bay County Sheriff Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Bangor Township. Deputies responded to a call just before 3:30 for shots fired inside of Bangor Downs with a subject possibly shot. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment they located a deceased subject. They were then confronted by a suspect and faced with a deadly force situation in which a deputy shot the suspect who is deceased. No deputies were injured.
UpNorthLive.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Clearwater Township Homicide
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old Clearwater Township man. Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2-by-4.
Comments / 0