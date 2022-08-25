Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Read full article on original website
Patriot Guard of Montana donates to Grace Home Veterans Center
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the non=profit agency donated $2,100 to the Grace Home Veterans Center in Great Falls.
Fairfield Sun Times
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Great Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kids delighted by big trucks of all types
The family-friendly event gave kids the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
montanarightnow.com
Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
theelectricgf.com
ATF offering reward for information on gun store burglary
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Groves Taxidermy and Firearms, a federal firearms licensee.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls police respond to report of man firing shots at a car on 12th St. N
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man in Great Falls is facing charges for firing at a car in town. Court documents say that on Aug. 25 around 3:59 pm, a report was made of a man who had shot at the caller on 12th St. N. The caller reported to...
deltanews.tv
Two people extracted from rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Hirose tells KFBB the accident happened just before 8:00 am Wednesday. A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First...
msn.com
Man accused of unprovoked stabbing in downtown Great Falls
Police have charged a Great Falls man with a felony after he allegedly stabbed another man in an unprovoked attack. Billy Ray Bullplume, 25, faces one count of assault with a weapon. The following comes directly from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty. Great Falls police...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and Change
As with the Salvation Army thrift shops, changes are occurring at a hastened pace in response to challenging business metrics including repercussions from COVID-19 and inflation.
Fairfield Sun Times
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
