Environment

KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Preparing for SD State Fair, Labor Day Travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re speaking with families who are preparing for the upcoming 4-H shows at the South Dakota State Fair. Plus, many families are getting in one more trip before the summer ends. We talk with AAA about travel over Labor Day.
South Dakota State fair starts Thursday

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown is on for the South Dakota state fair in Huron. The fair kicks off next Thursday. Fairgoers will need to use caution around the Dakota Events Complex construction site on the east end of the fairgrounds. Livestock exhibitors should also note the new...
A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
SD transportation panel OKs four projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four more projects for improving roads and bridges in South Dakota have been awarded. The state Transportation Commission approved all of them Thursday. They’re in Bon Homme, Haakon, Ziebach, Butte, Lawrence, Brule and Charles Mix counties. Three were 10% or more below the estimates.
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
Rapid City man wins lottery following liver transplant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While recovering from surgery, Joel Nielsen became $63,221 richer thanks to the South Dakota lottery. The Rapid City resident had bought a ticket for the lottery in late July but after having a liver transplant, he didn’t even think to check if he was a winner. But after checking the ticket through the lottery app, he found he was one of two winners of the $126,442 jackpot.
Poll shows marijuana referendum could fail in November

A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail. The poll of 500 registered voters in July found...
The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 29, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts

DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.

