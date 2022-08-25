Read full article on original website
Penn State names starting middle linebacker vs Purdue but pair will see 'significant reps'
Three days ahead of 2022 kickoff at Purdue, Penn State head coach James Franklin shed light on the status of several preseason position battles. The situation at middle linebacker has been in focus since two-year starter Ellis Brooks moved on after last season, with redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King at the forefront.
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Penn State assistant Stubblefield returning to Purdue for first time as opponent
Penn State’s program-wide mantra of treating all games equally is being put to a bit of a test this week, as the Nittany Lions prepare to open the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday night. That just so happens to be the very program where third-year PSU receivers’ coach Taylor Stubblefield stamped himself as one of the most productive receivers in college football history during his four-year career with the Boilermakers in the early 2000s.
Penn State’s team captains, ranging from first-timers to fourth-timers, react to earning honor
When he sat for his podium session at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month, Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown said he never imagined he would be in that situation. He took the long way to his current place as a starting safety in the Nittany Lions secondary: He didn’t have major Division I opportunities coming out of high school in Trenton, N.J., so he attended Lackawanna College for two years before transferring to Penn State.
Caziah Holmes enrolls at Florida State, ex-Penn State RB joins Seminoles football
Former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes enrolled at Florida State, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Holmes entered the transfer portal Aug. 15. “My time at Penn State has been a great time with all the ups and downs,” Holmes wrote upon his Penn State departure. “So grateful for all the lifelong relationships I’ve made during my time there. With that being said I’m officially in the transfer portal and excited to see what’s next in my future.”
Class of 2024 big man Matt Gilhool updates recruitment
BALTIMORE, Md. — Class of 2024 big man Matt Gilhool has been making strides in his development as he enters his junior season. 6-foot-10 power forward out of Elizabethtown (Pa.) has recently taken an unofficial visit to West Virginia. “The recruitment process has been awesome,” he said. “A lot...
