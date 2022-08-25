Penn State’s program-wide mantra of treating all games equally is being put to a bit of a test this week, as the Nittany Lions prepare to open the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday night. That just so happens to be the very program where third-year PSU receivers’ coach Taylor Stubblefield stamped himself as one of the most productive receivers in college football history during his four-year career with the Boilermakers in the early 2000s.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO