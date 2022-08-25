Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek fire is now at 10% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire Officials will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to provide an update on the Cedar Creek Fire. The meeting will be held at the Greenwaters Park Community building and will also be hosted live on their Facebook page. The Cedar Creek Fire is...
No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
Douglas County firefighters sent to help with Rum Creek Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County were sent down to Merlin, OR to help battle the fast growing Rum Creek Fire. According to the Douglas County task force, they were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
Man from Days creek seriously injured in vehicle crash
DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped and was 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer...
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Eugene Police Department directs their focus on DUII patrols as Labor Day approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) overtime grant. From August through the Labor Day holiday, EPD will have extra officers working to focus on DUII patrols. Patrols will begin August 17 and will continue through September 5.
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
Fatal Crash on HWY 126W
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 126W near milepost 29 early Saturday morning. OSP revealed in their investigation that westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by 39-year-old Chad Colborn from Florence, OR failed to negotiate a corner and exited the roadway, striking a tree.
Eugene Police: 'Prolific burglar' sentenced to 15 years for pandemic burglaries
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 'prolific burglar' who victimized several Eugene businesses at the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a year of investigative work. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts from 15...
Scam calls invade Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been receiving calls from the community that people have been getting calls that claim they are from the sheriff's office. According to deputies, the callers identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have...
Hult Center celebrates 40th anniversary
EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center for the Performing Arts had its 40th birthday Saturday, and to celebrate, the center held an outdoor celebration for those in downtown Eugene. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., those that stopped by were treated to outdoor music from local artists, giveaways, tours of the center itself, and the debut showing of a 25-minute documentary showcasing the history of Eugene's premiere performing arts center.
PACT ACT expands benefits for veterans
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act will open access to healthcare benefits, as well as monetary benefits to veterans in Lane County who served in tours as far back as Vietnam. The bill is designed to help veterans suffering from injuries and disabilities resulting from burn pits and other toxic element exposure, like Agent Orange.
Harrisburg football looks to improve after struggles last season
HARRISBURG, Ore. — We are now days away from the start of high school football and Harrisburg was disappointed after only winning one game last season. But a little confidence can help the Eagles improve this year. Harrisburg is rebuilding and the Eagles are changing the identity of their...
