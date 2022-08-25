ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk's 'absurdly broad' Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3Suy_0hVOvYku00

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's demands for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) user details were rejected as "absurdly broad" by a judge on Thursday, although the billionaire will get some data as he pursues his bid to end his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery said many of Musk's data demands were "absurdly broad," amounting to trillions of data points that "no one in their right mind has ever tried to undertake such an effort."

The judge said Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), has had data and documents needed to pursue his case, much of which was provided before he said on July 8 he was terminating the deal in part because Twitter was withholding information.

"My overall impression is that plaintiff has agreed to produce a tremendous amount of information to defendants, and that the information plaintiff has agreed to produce is sufficiently broad to satisfy most of plaintiff's obligations," wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Twitter was ordered to turn over data from 9,000 accounts sampled in a fourth-quarter audit to estimate the number of spam or bot users on the social media platform.

Twitter had said that data no longer existed and it would be burdensome to recreate it, although McCormick gave the company two weeks to produce it.

"We look forward to reviewing the data Twitter has been hiding for many months," said Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, in an emailed statement.

Twitter declined to comment.

Musk, the world's richest person, has said he wants to test that audit's accuracy because he believes the company fraudulently misrepresented that only 5% of its accounts were spam. He wants McCormick to rule he can walk away from the deal.

Twitter wants McCormick to order Musk to close the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. The shares briefly rose about 1% after the ruling and ended up 0.6% at $41.05.

A five-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 17.

Twitter said at a Wednesday court hearing that Musk's focus on spam was "legally irrelevant" because the company has described the spam count in regulatory filings as an estimate, not a representation. It also said the real level of spam could be higher.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Award-winning reporter covering U.S. courts and law from the COVID-19 pandemic to high-profile criminal trials and Wall Street's biggest failures with more than two decades of experience in international financial news in Asia and Europe.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Spam#Europe#Court Of Chancery
Business Insider

Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his Twitter lawsuit, but the two have had a crypto bromance stretching back years. Here's how it started.

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are vocal crypto enthusiasts and have been friendly to each other online. Most recently, Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk as he joins Twitter's board of directors. Their friendship stands out against other tech execs' feuds, like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's. See more stories...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

It's long been an open secret in Silicon Valley that Twitter is a poorly run mess. Now a whistleblower is blowing the lid off and giving Elon Musk ammo for his legal battle.

A new whistleblower complaint lays bare a claim that has long been whispered about: Twitter is poorly managed. The complaint by ex-Twitter security chief Pieter Zatko accused the company of widespread mismanagement and "egregious deficiences" in security protocols. The complaint also described Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey as "disengaged" and "rudderless."
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk's bitter fight over Twitter is causing an 'absurdly high' number of employees to flee the social media company for other jobs as they lose faith in leadership

An increasing number of Twitter employees are leaving the company, insiders say. Stress from Elon Musk's acquisition, along with "poor" executive leadership, is the cause. So many people have left recently that Twitter changed the way it categorizes attrition. A steady stream of Twitter employees have left the company in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

564K+
Followers
351K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy