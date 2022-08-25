Social media star KSI is boxing not once, but twice in one night at The O2 Arena in London. Part one was a matchup against rapper Swarmz, who took this fight on short notice and looked like he’d never boxed before. Predictably, Swarmz looked like someone who’d never boxed before, and KSI ripped him apart. KSI scored a knockdown in the opening round and then once more in the second round to pick up a comically easy win.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO