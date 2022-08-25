Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral for Witty (and Honest) Reply to Person Looking for 'Fall Foliage' in Louisiana
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice.
brproud.com
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
Garage sale find leads Louisiana teen to chase world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik’s Cube world records.
LSU Reveille
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
theadvocate.com
State adds 2,900 jobs from June to July, see what metro areas posted gains
The number of jobs in Louisiana increased by 2,900 from June to July, thanks to gains in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. There were 1.9 million non-farm jobs in July, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The figures are not seasonally adjusted. The New Orleans metro...
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
theadvocate.com
20 teams compete with 120-pound robots in 9th Dow Red Stick Rumble at Denham Springs High
Saturday's Dow Red Stick Rumble pitted 20 FIRST Robotics competition teams from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi against each other as they showed off their 120-pound robots in a bid to win the Red Stick Rumble Trophy. The event included 14 teams from Louisiana. FIRST is a global robotics community preparing...
theadvocate.com
'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geology professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
theadvocate.com
Brothers Empowered to Teach: 'Planting seeds for that next generation'
In his childhood New Orleans neighborhood, Larry Irvin figured out early that there were two, maybe three, paths to success – football, hip-hop and a life involving drugs and guns. Irvin tried all three routes before realizing there was a fourth. Football was first. Irvin was a standout defensive...
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
theadvocate.com
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
westcentralsbest.com
'I'm terrified': LSU students, parents share concerns after campus kidnappings, shooting
A kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occurred on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus. LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes. “We understand that...
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. Florida State: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
A year after falling flat at UCLA in the season opener, LSU hopes to get the 2022 campaign going in the right direction when Brian Kelly leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach. LSU and Florida State kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday...
theadvocate.com
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business. Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else. In...
theadvocate.com
As vote on tax renewal nears, here's a look at how Baton Rouge fights mosquitoes
Donning a respirator, knee-high boots and a backpack fogger, Harold Grier sets off for battle in yards of Baton Rouge as part of a never ending war against a tiny, but mighty, pest — the mosquito. Grier’s fogger, a piece of equipment resembling a leaf blower, unleashes a cloud...
theadvocate.com
Talented, deep front four could be the key to successful season for Brian Kelly and LSU
For the better part of the past month, Brian Kelly has been effusive in his praise of his defensive line. But he took it to another level following LSU’s scrimmage on Aug. 20. “Well, you’ve got three guys that, I think, are elite players,” Kelly said when asked about...
theadvocate.com
For LSU football's new defensive coordinator Matt House, it's all about the details
Matt House doesn’t bring his work home, but if one of his sons has a football question, he’ll take out a dry erase marker and draw plays on the windows. It doesn’t matter if his voice is hoarse from preseason camp — or “allergies” his wife, Jessi, says he “somehow gets every year around this time” — House will make time to throw the ball in the front yard, or break down film.
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
