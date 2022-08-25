Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after betrayal
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after being betrayed by Jada Lennox in EastEnders. An emotional episode aired on Monday night (August 29) as Linda was due to find out whether she'd face prison time on the same day her divorce from Mick was final. Viewers...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
digitalspy.com
THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer
Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
digitalspy.com
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders teases Mitchell flashback twists with new images and spoilers
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released new images and spoilers teasing the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. A one-off edition airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at how the Mitchells lived in 1979. The episode ties in with an ongoing storyline in the present day, as Phil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
digitalspy.com
Forced Radio 4 retiree airs his views on the BBC.
Roger Bolton, who is being forcibly retired from the Radio 4 programme 'Feedback' after 23 years, has aired his views about this and the BBC in general. I wonder if this is because he was too good at his job of trying to hold the BBC to account, or if the funding cuts mean that they are ridding themselves of older, more experienced, staff in favour of younger, cheaper staff?
U.K.・
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
digitalspy.com
Jaime Winstone teases dark Phil and Peggy secrets in EastEnders flashback episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jaime Winstone has teased dark Mitchell family secrets will be revealed in EastEnders' flashback episode. Winstone plays a younger version of Peggy Mitchell in a special episode flashing back to 1979, where the Mitchells were being torn apart by a feud between Phil and his father Eric.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?
Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
digitalspy.com
Ridley's Adrian Dunbar teases 'Achilles heel' that could disrupt new detective role
Ridley actor Adrian Dunbar believes his detective character's empathy could derail him. ITV's latest crime drama puts the Line of Duty icon into DI Alex Ridley's shoes, an imminent retiree who's not too keen on hanging up his notepad. Upon retirement, Ridley is replaced by his ex-protégée Acting DI Carol...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Dot Branning death storyline as soap pays tribute to June Brown
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have announced plans to pay tribute to the late June Brown in an upcoming storyline. Fans can expect "an emotional goodbye" to June's iconic soap character, when news reaches Albert Square that Dot Branning has sadly passed away. Dot has been living in Ireland since...
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon dies, aged 38
EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon, known for portraying Asif Malik up until 2003, sadly passed away last month. This news was announced via a tribute website for the 38-year-old, set up by his family. "Dedicated to the memory of Ash. Loving son, brother and friend. The biggest heart," a title read.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK's Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas tease twists in explosive new series
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
digitalspy.com
Selling The OC's Tyler reveals what happened with Kayla's kiss attempt
Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland has finally revealed what happened when co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him during a night out. The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast to talk about what went down on that night.
digitalspy.com
Will you miss watching all 4 episodes of EastEnders in 1 go?
It's been nine weeks of weekly boxsets this summer. It's been 4 weeks more than last year. It's back to normal this week and most of us will return watching at TV pace. If you have been watching EastEnders all in one go! this summer. Will you miss it? and Why?
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh was "very worried" filming this key scene
Kang Tae-oh is one of the breakout stars of the Korean Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which follows young lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum and joins a major law firm. But while fans have fallen in love with the series, it wasn't always plain...
Comments / 0