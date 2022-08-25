ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶

On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
EastEnders' Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after betrayal

EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter could lose custody of Annie after being betrayed by Jada Lennox in EastEnders. An emotional episode aired on Monday night (August 29) as Linda was due to find out whether she'd face prison time on the same day her divorce from Mick was final. Viewers...
TV & VIDEOS
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
TV SERIES
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines

With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
TV SERIES
THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer

Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
TV & VIDEOS
EastEnders teases Mitchell flashback twists with new images and spoilers

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released new images and spoilers teasing the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. A one-off edition airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at how the Mitchells lived in 1979. The episode ties in with an ongoing storyline in the present day, as Phil...
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
BBC
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene

Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
TV & VIDEOS
Forced Radio 4 retiree airs his views on the BBC.

Roger Bolton, who is being forcibly retired from the Radio 4 programme 'Feedback' after 23 years, has aired his views about this and the BBC in general. I wonder if this is because he was too good at his job of trying to hold the BBC to account, or if the funding cuts mean that they are ridding themselves of older, more experienced, staff in favour of younger, cheaper staff?
U.K.
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?

Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
TV & VIDEOS
Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon dies, aged 38

EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon, known for portraying Asif Malik up until 2003, sadly passed away last month. This news was announced via a tribute website for the 38-year-old, set up by his family. "Dedicated to the memory of Ash. Loving son, brother and friend. The biggest heart," a title read.
CELEBRITIES
Married At First Sight UK's Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas tease twists in explosive new series

Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
TV SERIES
Selling The OC's Tyler reveals what happened with Kayla's kiss attempt

Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland has finally revealed what happened when co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him during a night out. The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast to talk about what went down on that night.
CELEBRITIES
Will you miss watching all 4 episodes of EastEnders in 1 go?

It's been nine weeks of weekly boxsets this summer. It's been 4 weeks more than last year. It's back to normal this week and most of us will return watching at TV pace. If you have been watching EastEnders all in one go! this summer. Will you miss it? and Why?
TV SERIES

