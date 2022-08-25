Read full article on original website
Related
What is ‘quiet quitting’? Gen Z is ditching hustle culture to avoid burnout
Tired of feeling like you’re working so hard with little reward, but don’t necessarily want to completely give up?. Try “quiet quitting,” or quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work, as TikToker @zkchillin put in his viral video that’s racked up more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.
JOBS・
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
GOLF・
psychologytoday.com
3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry
Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Lonely, Single Men
Dating opportunities for heterosexual men are diminishing as relationship standards rise. Men represent approximately 62% of dating app users, lowering their chances for matches. Men need to address skills deficits to meet healthier relationship expectations. Younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve been in generations, and it’s probably going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs of Mistrust/Abuse Schema
People with the mistrust/abuse schema have learned rules from what they experienced as a cruel, mean, abusive world. With the mistrust/abuse schema, your brain considers relationships to be a potential threat, so it keeps the stress response turned on. The key to recovery is training your brain to understand that...
Psych Centra
Are You an Introvert or Extrovert?
Do you enjoy hanging out in crowds, or do you prefer to be alone? Maybe you like both depending on the day and your mood. According to psychoanalyst Carl Jung, there are two extremes on the spectrum of personalities: extroverts and introverts. Extroverts tend to feel at home in social...
psychologytoday.com
Be Aware of the Support You Receive
We're all carrying challenges, worries, inner criticism, mistreatment from others, everyday stresses, and frustrations. How you feel and function is based on your load, personal vulnerabilities, and temperament. Imagine going through much of your day with a persistent feeling of being supported. We're all carrying a load, including tasks, challenges,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Be a Good Parent in the Era of Social Media
Parents can help reduce adolescent anxiety and depression resulting from social media overconsumption. Parents should familiarize themselves with the different types of social media parenting. Stricter approaches may be better, and parents should stay informed as social media evolves. A new study published in the academic journal Current Opinion in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Making Adversity Your Teacher
You can learn to lean into discomfort. Reframing discomfort requires a deeper understanding of pain. Making friends with the ups and downs of life will help you bounce back from adversity. If I told you that a machine could inoculate you from discomfort, you probably wouldn’t believe me. But, in...
psychologytoday.com
Thinking Well Changes Everything
Poor thinking skills are as bad now as ever in history. The human brain is both the key to our progress and an impediment to it. It is crucial we learn how the brain conspires to feed us inaccurate models of reality. Everyone thinks, of course. The challenge is to...
psychologytoday.com
Empathic Listening, Empathic Speaking
Each one of us has in inherent potential for developing greater empathy. Empathy makes affiliation possible within our communities. By listening to others, and ourselves, that awareness can lead to improved productivity. Kuuki o yomu, the art of reading the air, means being able to observe, listen, and absorb the...
Opinion: What Qualities Do Successful Entrepreneurs Have in Common?
In this article we are going to talk about the best qualities of successful entrepreneurs. When you start a business, it's almost impossible to predict if it will succeed or fail. Because there's no secret formula or shortcut to real, long-term success.
psychologytoday.com
There Is No Formula for Happiness
We discover happiness through trial and error. Finding what “works” for each of us takes work, both psychologically and in life. In pursuing happiness, you have to learn from yourself and others. The world is like a book full of maps. They can lead you in the right...
psychologytoday.com
Examining the Psychological Narrative Behind "The Princess"
The anniversary of Diana's death helps us reflect on our views of what is acceptable and realistic in healthy adult relationships. Diana was one of the most heavily covered celebrities in our lifetimes, with the press caught in a toxic symbiotic relationship with her. We learn from her that we...
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Tool for Welcoming Our Feelings
We're often overwhelmed when we don't take the time—or don't know how—to be with our feelings. A process known as R.A.I.N offers a tool for being with our feelings so that we don't overwhelmed or debilitated by them. As we recognize and allow our feelings and experience to...
People Who Majored In Something "Useless" In College, What Do You Do Now?
Let's hear all about it!
The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Black Man Achieved Financial Freedom Before 40
Many people strive for financial freedom, but few actually get there. This wasn’t a problem for Su Sanni, CEO, and Co-Founder of Dollaride. The post The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Black Man Achieved Financial Freedom Before 40 appeared first on NewsOne.
psychologytoday.com
6 Ways to Set Boundaries Without Guilt
Many of us avoid setting boundaries because we feel guilty when we set a limit or ask for something. Feeling guilty is understandable. However, not setting boundaries can lead to bigger problems. Boundaries are important for several reasons. They create healthy relationships and clear expectations. Boundaries protect us from being...
psychologytoday.com
Financial Infidelity in Romantic Relationships
Research finds that people often cheat on their partners financially. Financial infidelity involves hiding savings, debts, and spending from your partner. Keeping money-related secrets in relationships is the number-one financial deal breaker. Imagine that you have been dating someone for several years. You have gone out to lavish sushi restaurants...
Comments / 0