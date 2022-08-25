ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is Louisiana's Signature Cheap Food

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much .

Cheapism searched the country to find the "best local eats to try on a tight budget," compiling a list of the best signature cheap food in each state. According to the site:

"The bounty of delicious regional dishes unique to each state in the U.S. should satisfy just about any curious palate, whether you're a local or a tourist on the prowl for a good, cheap meal."

So what is Louisiana's signature cheap food?

Po'Boys

According to NewOrleans.com , it is believed that po'boys were created during a streetcar strike in 1929 when a local restaurant owner pledged to feed the workers for free. Nearly 100 years later and the sandwiches are still a hit for many in the Crescent City. When advising where to find Louisiana's signature dish, the site suggests trying Domilise's in New Orleans.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Creole and Cajun food rule in Louisiana, so don't miss the opportunity to try gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish boils, red beans and rice, boudin, or beignets. New Orleans locals recommend Domilise's po'boy sandwich, crammed with fried shrimp, catfish, or oysters. The shop has been in business since 1918."

Check out Cheapism 's full list to see each state's signature cheap food.

