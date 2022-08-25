ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Levy renewal approved for November ballot by Northfield School Board

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

The Nov. 8 election ballot will contain an additional item: a referendum asking Northfield voters to renew the school district's Capital Projects Levy.

The Northfield School Board approved the ballot referendum at Monday's meeting, an action that would allow the board to refrain from making any immediate decisions regarding improvements to the high school.

Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann explained that the levy, last passed by voters in 2011, was for $750,000 per year. That amount at today's current tax rate would be about $1.65 million. The referendum will ask voters to first renew the levy, and then a second question will ask them to renew it at the current tax rate, increasing the total received by the district.

The tactic of asking voters to pass a renewal of the levy in November, Hillmann explained, gives board members more time for additional research into what level of renovation would be best for the aging high school, originally built in the mid-1960s.

Using the levy approach, rather than a bond issue, which would be essential for major school refurbishments, would also pay the salaries of five technology department staffers. Hillmann said that alone would free up about $500,000 from the general fund.

"That would ease some of the burden, as the district continues to make budget reductions over the next two years," he said.

Hillmann explained that the levy would generate funds that could be used to purchase materials and equipment.

“We can use this to buy textbooks, a snowplow, technology, new science equipment and other things of this nature,” he said.

In other School Board news, longtime board member and former chair Julie Pritchard announced she would not seek re-election. Tom Baraniak, Robert Coleman, Ricky Antonio Livingston, Ben Miller, Jenny Nelson and Jeff Quinnell are filed to run for three open seats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Northfield, MN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
95
Followers
345
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy