Levy renewal approved for November ballot by Northfield School Board

The Nov. 8 election ballot will contain an additional item: a referendum asking Northfield voters to renew the school district's Capital Projects Levy.

The Northfield School Board approved the ballot referendum at Monday's meeting, an action that would allow the board to refrain from making any immediate decisions regarding improvements to the high school.

Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann explained that the levy, last passed by voters in 2011, was for $750,000 per year. That amount at today's current tax rate would be about $1.65 million. The referendum will ask voters to first renew the levy, and then a second question will ask them to renew it at the current tax rate, increasing the total received by the district.

The tactic of asking voters to pass a renewal of the levy in November, Hillmann explained, gives board members more time for additional research into what level of renovation would be best for the aging high school, originally built in the mid-1960s.

Using the levy approach, rather than a bond issue, which would be essential for major school refurbishments, would also pay the salaries of five technology department staffers. Hillmann said that alone would free up about $500,000 from the general fund.

"That would ease some of the burden, as the district continues to make budget reductions over the next two years," he said.

Hillmann explained that the levy would generate funds that could be used to purchase materials and equipment.

“We can use this to buy textbooks, a snowplow, technology, new science equipment and other things of this nature,” he said.

In other School Board news, longtime board member and former chair Julie Pritchard announced she would not seek re-election. Tom Baraniak, Robert Coleman, Ricky Antonio Livingston, Ben Miller, Jenny Nelson and Jeff Quinnell are filed to run for three open seats.