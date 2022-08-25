Fantasy football cheat sheet: 2022 sleepers, busts, draft strategy and more

The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner, which means for almost every fantasy football league, it’s Draft Season.

While this is generally a time of panic for those who haven’t paid attention to the NFL since last December, we’re here to make sure that isn’t the case this time around.

Over the last few weeks we’ve ranked—and re-ranked—players, sleepers and busts. We’ve also got a few tools for commissioners still deciding how they want to pick their draft order and what punishment their last-place finisher should endure.

Here’s our ultimate cheat sheet, which we’ll continually update when we have more content as the 2022 season gets even closer.

Best of luck out there.

Our annual collection of the best fantasy football team names (that we could print)

13 great team names you can use, including Kyler, The Creator.

Setting up your draft...and last-place punishments

The best time to hold your fantasy draft.

You don’t need to rely on a name-randomizer or pick numbers out of hat. Here are nine more fun ways to determine your draft order. I’m partial to the Battle Royale video game simulation.

As for the person who comes in last this year, here are 10 punishments to make sure your league stays competitive all season. The Waffle House challenge is only the beginning.

Let's rank some players

Oh, you want rankings? We’ve got rankings.

Running backs: Broken down into tiers and straight up 1-25. We got some sleepers, too.

Quarterbacks: Who you should draft once Josh Allen is off the board (hint: Justin Herbert) and sleepers in case you need to draft a QB at the last second.

Wide Receivers: Everyone wants Ja’Marr Chase, but here’s 24 more players ranked alongside him. Amon-Ra St. Brown leads off our list of sleepers.

Tight Ends: Travis Kelce and George Kittle lead our rankings but do not sleep on Logan Thomas.

D/ST: Of course the Bills are No.1. Here’s who you should take if you can’t draft them.

Kickers: We spent more time on this ranking than you should spend deciding who to draft. You’re welcome.

1 sleeper and 1 bust from each NFL team

The 32 names you need to target. And the 32 names to avoid at all costs. Good news for anyone who kept Allen Robinson.

Boom or Bust players who can make (or break) your season

Think extra hard before you draft Christian McCaffrey or Adam Thielen. These nine players may end up deciding your season if you’re not careful.

Which players are getting drafted too low?

Don’t consider them reaches. These 7 players are well worth grabbing early.

Conversely, there’s no need to panic and draft any of these players until much later rounds.

Speaking of the Do Not Draft List

Here’s the Do Not Draft List for 2022! These are the 9 players we’re avoiding entirely.

The DO DRAFT List is a bit more positive, if you’re a glass-half full type of manager.

Rankings, cont.

Let’s dive deeper:

What to know from training camp

There have been some big fantasy trends to watch out for this preseason.