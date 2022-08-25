ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'We did fail' - DayZ creator expresses regret over his latest game

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtMX4_0hVOpN4t00

Anyone that considers themselves a survival game expert is unquestionably familiar with Dean Hall. The New Zealand-born developer made quite an impact with DayZ, a zombie survival title that inadvertently helped popularize battle royale as a genre. Hall’s latest project, Icarus, isn’t fairing all that well.

During an interview with GLHF at Gamescom 2022, Hall spoke openly about the largely negative response to Icarus.

“We tried an avenue with Icarus. So it’s a session-based survival game, and we had a really mixed response — some people loved it, and some people didn’t. So we’re now kind of pivoting the game to have new, more of the traditional, as we call it ‘outpost,’ or more traditional Ark-style,” Hall said. “The customer’s always right when it comes to matters of taste. People want that experience; you give them that experience. I am proud that we tried something. And that’s, to me, how you get experiences like DayZ — you have to try stuff. But trying stuff means you have to be prepared to fail. And I think we did fail a little bit on it.”

Icarus came out back in November of 2021. It’s currently sitting at a “Mixed” user rating on Steam, and the critic consensus isn’t much better — averaging a Metacritic overall rating of 67. It isn’t the reception that Hall and everyone else at RocketWerkz wanted. However, they’re not giving up on Icarus yet.

“Our aim is to get Icarus to mostly positive [on Steam]. And I think that will be validation that we’ve actually listened to customers, and we’ve got better at community engagement,” Hall explains. “And then I think that’s when we’ll start talking about the next things as well. I certainly think that’s a huge competitive strength over Bethesda or the big companies — we can do an interview with you and go, ‘Well, yeah, we screwed that up. ‘That’s our superpower. That’s how we get better.”

If Final Fantasy 14 and Destiny 2 have taught us anything, it’s that any game can come back from the dead. Heck, even DayZ itself wasn’t in great shape for years!

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Dayz#Video Game#Metacritic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy