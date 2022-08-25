ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland back at work seeking to rebound from 2-win season

By Patrick Kays
 4 days ago

Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public Schools

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Cleveland Tigers.

HEAD COACH

Cy Stallard

RETURNING STARTERS

6 offense, 6 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 2-8

District record: 1-6, 7th in District 4A-3

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Julius Garrett, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Garrett has good size at quarterback and is physical when he needs to be. He has a good arm and with another year under his belt, he should see more poise. Expect a big year from the senior.

WR Scott Kennedy, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Kennedy has great route skills and a nice addition of speed. He can shake an occasional tackle, which makes him a go-to target for Garrett. Kennedy will be a key piece of the offense.

RB Adam Love, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Presenting a physical presence in the backfield is Adam Love. He is stout and has good balance, but also mixes in good speed and field vision. It should be a productive year for him.

LB Chandler Taylor, 5-10, 180, Sr.

The Tigers will be led defensively by Taylor at linebacker. He has a nose for the ball and can deliver big tackles when called upon. He should be a tone setter for the Tigers.

OUTLOOK

Cleveland will have a lot of work to do, in order to bounce back from a 2-8 season last year. With some senior leadership under center with Garrett, the Tigers should be able to have some production offensively.

Taylor will bring strong leadership on the defensive side of the ball in a very tough division.

Head coach Cy Stallard will rely on that leadership to get on the winning side of things in Cleveland.

The Tigers will open the season at home against Newcastle on Aug. 26th. On Sept. 1, they play at traditional rival Hominy, which will be the 100th meeting in the series, with Hominy holding the edge, 52-45-2.

Cleveland kicks off 4A-3 play on Sept. 23 with a game at Oologah. The Tigers' toughest slate comes in consecutive home games starting with Wagoner on Oct. 13, followed by Cushing on Oct. 21.

