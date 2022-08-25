Read full article on original website
As housing costs rise across the globe, both renters and homeowners are learning to do more with less. In spaces that measure at less than 500 square feet, modular furniture, built-ins, and thoughtful DIY projects are among the many tricks in the small-space-dweller’s tool belt, though each individual home does indeed take a unique approach in order to be fully maximized. Below we take a peek into some of the smallest spaces—all less than 500 square feet—featured on Clever, from a blood-red Paris spot to an art-filled space in New York’s Chelsea Arts District.
Three weeks before French president Emmanuel Macron ordered COVID-19 confinement in 2020, French jewelry designer Aurélie Bidermann moved into an 18th-century flat on the Left Bank with her young daughter. Having all those months at home gave Bidermann time to meditate on the 3,200-square-foot south-facing space—to understand the light, the flow, and the energy. Confinement, she said, "allowed me to do the apartment as I wanted."
