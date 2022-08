HARRISONBURG, Va. – Harrison Coron and Antonio Illuminato each scored in the first half, powering Drexel (1-0-1) to a 2-0 win over Binghamton (0-2-0) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Sunday afternoon at Sentera Field. The match took place in the final round of the James Madison Invitational, which began on Thursday.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO