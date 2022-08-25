Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summer’s top destinations: Greece soars in popularity while France and Portugal slip
Greece has soared in its summer appeal to British visitors, while France and Portugal have slipped down the league table of European sunspots.As the peak season comes to an end, The Independent has analysed the latest passenger data from the Civil Aviation Authority – for July 2022 – to get a snapshot of which countries are doing well in attracting British holidaymakers, and which are falling behind.Among traditional Mediterranean destinations, Spain is the clear winner, with 3.55 million passengers flying to and from UK airports.Second place goes to Greece, with 1.33 million arrivals and departures.Noel Josephides, chairman of Sunvil Holidays,...
Japanese business pioneer, philanthropist Inamori dies at 90
TOKYO (AP) — Kazuo Inamori, founder of Japanese ceramics and electronics maker Kyocera who also became a philanthropist singing the virtues of fairness and hard work, has died. He was 90. Inamori, who also founded major telecommunications company KDDI Corp., died Aug. 24 of natural causes at his home in Kyoto, Kyocera said Tuesday. Inamori established Kyocera as an insulator manufacturing company in 1959, with a 3 million yen ($22,000) investment from his acquaintances. While struggling to build his company, Inamori came up with his philosophy of management that emphasized people, doing the right thing and what he called “corporate character,” the old-style Japanese equivalent of professionalism and ethical standards.
Pound hit by UK recession fears; EU to unveil emergency energy measures – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Pakistan flooding: Dramatic moment hotel crumbles into river
Footage captures the moment a hotel was swept away during heavy flooding in Pakistan.The Honeymoon Hotel in Kalam, Swat Valley, was decimated by floodwater when the Swat river burst its banks - leaving nothing left.In the video, the river can be seen flowing aggressively near the base of the hotel before the strong current causes the building to crumble.The valley has been battered with torrential rain over the past week, and it was on the eighth day of flooding that the hotel was washed away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in PakistanPakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
RELATED PEOPLE
Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water
Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
Comments / 0