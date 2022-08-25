Footage captures the moment a hotel was swept away during heavy flooding in Pakistan.The Honeymoon Hotel in Kalam, Swat Valley, was decimated by floodwater when the Swat river burst its banks - leaving nothing left.In the video, the river can be seen flowing aggressively near the base of the hotel before the strong current causes the building to crumble.The valley has been battered with torrential rain over the past week, and it was on the eighth day of flooding that the hotel was washed away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in PakistanPakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

ACCIDENTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO