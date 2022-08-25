NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their retirement benefits if they return to the workforce.A newly launched consultation will look at possibly extending rules that were temporarily changed under coronavirus laws so staff could come out of retirement or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits payments suspended.The measures, which were introduced in March 2020 to encourage recent and partial retirees back to the frontline in the pandemic, are currently set to run until October 31.Health bosses said the consultation will ask the public and stakeholders about whether the changes should be...

