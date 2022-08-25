Read full article on original website
Woman confronts Steve Barclay on NHS outside hospital
Interview with health secretary interrupted by woman who accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ about ambulance waits
Nearly 500 GP surgeries have shut in past 10 years – turfing out 1.5million patients
NEARLY 500 NHS GP surgeries have shut in the past decade and turfed out 1.5million patients. Staff shortages were a major problem for the 474 that have closed their doors since 2013, according to an investigation by Pulse magazine. Poor areas and small surgeries have borne the brunt of the...
NHS in crisis: 12 hours on ambulance frontline with ‘the one service which cannot say no’
Pulling out of a busy south London A&E in the middle of a 12-hour day shift in mid-August, paramedics Harriet Walton and John Chilvers are one of the only free crews in London.With July’s ambulance response times for the most urgent 999 calls the worst on record and 152,000 ambulance crew hours lost to delays in June, this summer has exposed the extent of the problems facing the ambulance service, with all 10 trusts put on “black alert” in what is traditionally a quieter season. Response times have collapsed - with some patients waiting several hours following a 999...
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their retirement benefits if they return to the workforce.A newly launched consultation will look at possibly extending rules that were temporarily changed under coronavirus laws so staff could come out of retirement or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits payments suspended.The measures, which were introduced in March 2020 to encourage recent and partial retirees back to the frontline in the pandemic, are currently set to run until October 31.Health bosses said the consultation will ask the public and stakeholders about whether the changes should be...
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
'We must ensure no other family ever goes through this again': Archie Battersbee's mother demands meeting with Health Secretary Stephen Barclay after brain-damaged 12-year-old's life support was switched off following High Court battle
Archie Battersbee's grieving mother has requested to meet with Health Secretary Stephen Barclay to open a 'public inquiry' into the tragic case and to campaign for major law changes to 'ensure that no other family has to go through this'. Hollie Dance's brain-damaged 12-year-old son had his life support withdrawn...
'This is a major crisis': Casualty doctor warns that ambulance services across the country are struggling to cut down on waiting times with around 34,000 patients a month harmed by delays
A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation. In a week where a 90-year-old woman had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, more horror stories are continuing to surface. Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some...
Hospitals are hit by £5.5m-a-day bed blocking crisis as figures reveal one in seven patients still on the wards are fit to be discharged
Record bed-blocking is hampering efforts to combat the emergency care crisis, NHS leaders warned last night. More than 13,500 hospital beds – one in seven – are filled with patients declared fit for discharge by doctors. The total is triple the pre-pandemic average and – since NHS overnight...
Train Passengers Trapped for Hours Under English Channel Before 'Terrifying' Evacuation: 'Like Disaster Movie'
Train passengers traveling deep beneath the English Channel were forced to suddenly evacuate along undersea tracks Tuesday. In dramatic scenes captured on passenger video, the travelers on a train from Calais in France were eventually transferred to a replacement train and taken to a train terminal in Folkestone, England. At...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'
According to a survey commissioned by BBC Arabic, 80% of Tunisians believe that racial discrimination is a problem in their country - the highest figure in the Middle East and North Africa region. With black people making up 10-15% of the Tunisian population, there are fears the fight against racial discrimination is now at a standstill after the suspension of parliament, the country's first black female MP has told the BBC.
Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the NHS
New research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS.The poll by YouGov for The Sunday Times found voters’ faith in the national health service was continuing to deteriorate as the UK faces a “public health emergency” caused by rising energy bills and staff shortages.According to the research, 58% of respondents said they were not confident they would receive timely treatment from the NHS if they fell ill tomorrow, with 36% not confident at all and 22% just not confident.Some 45% believed...
Woman appears in court for 'misusing' ambulance service and 'wasting' NHS resources in Aylesbury
Police say a woman who has cost the NHS "thousands of pounds" by "wasting" the time and resources of frontline healthcare staff has been told to stop or face jail. The woman, who has not been named, has reportedly been "misusing" the ambulance service and Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury.
Leeds: Drivers warned as seven month crossroads scheme begins
Drivers have been warned of delays as roadworks begin on a major junction near Leeds Bradford Airport. The Dyneley Arms junction of the A660 and the A658 is a key crossroads for traffic from Otley, Pool and Leeds. The seven-month £2.4m scheme includes upgrading signals on both roads and widening...
Pound hit by UK recession fears; EU to unveil emergency energy measures – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
It's carry on, Dorries! Liz Truss backs Culture Secretary to stay in her post under next Tory leader... if she wants it
Liz Truss hopes to persuade Nadine Dorries to stay on as her combative Culture Secretary, if she becomes the next prime minister, because of ‘unfinished business’ with the BBC and the tech giants. The Foreign Secretary, widely expected to emerge victorious over Rishi Sunak when the result of...
Caernarfon family's despair over care for son with rare condition
A family say they are at "breaking point" giving round the clock care to their son with a rare genetic disorder. Hari Jones, six, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, cannot walk or sit up, and has a life support machine which needs constant monitoring. His parents said they were told he would...
Dannah O'Brien: Davitt hails fly-half's displays for Ireland in Japan series
Former Ireland centre Grace Davitt has hailed the debut displays of teenage fly-half Dannah O'Brien in the drawn Test series in Japan. O'Brien was among nine players who made debuts on the tour as Ireland stunned the hosts 57-22 in the opener before Japan won Saturday's second Test 29-10. Fly-half...
Major clear up under way after Edinburgh bin strike
A major clear up is under way in Edinburgh after a first wave of strikes by council bin workers came to an end. Unions launched industrial action on 18 August in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival, in a pay dispute with local government body Cosla. The walkout in the...
