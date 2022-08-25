Read full article on original website
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Most of the women the clinics see are desperate. Some have been raped or have ectopic pregnancies. For others, birth control failed. Many fear telling family and friends. Both clinics likely face closure next month. But staff say they'll work to help as many patients as possible until then.
Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators reached a last-minute compromise to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear plant by up to five years. But the proposal faces an uncertain future. To pass, the bill to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running needs to receive a two-thirds vote in the state Assembly and Senate, a high threshold. Even if that happens, the plan assumes operator Pacific Gas & Electric will qualify for a share of $6 billion the Biden administration has set aside to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing. If that doesn’t happen, the state could back out later.
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man's execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein. James was put to death July 28 at an Alabama prison for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution was carried out more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. State officials have acknowledged that the execution was delayed because it took them time to find a vein. They have declined to comment on the allegations.
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial is set for March for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned. A federal judge on Monday set a schedule for proceedings leading to a tentative trial date for Greg E. Lindberg. Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison last month, weeks after an appeals court vacated Lindberg’s convictions from March 2020. The judge also ordered a new trial. Lindberg had been convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. The 4th Circuit panel declared Cogburn had erred by giving jurors misleading instructions before deliberations.
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017. The Army War College said a team in 2020 had reviewed all art, text and images displayed at the Carlisle barracks but missed the faculty photo. It said the photo “has since been removed because it does not meet AWC values.” Mastriano did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse
Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building have been awarded more than $70 million in fees. The total awarded by a judge Monday was less than the roughly $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested. But there were never any guarantees they would be paid after the Champlain Towers South building fell, killing 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said surviving family members and people who only lost units and property got far more in compensation than is typical in such large class-action cases — and it was settled in only a year’s time.
Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now
A Rhode Island judge has ruled in favor of the congregation currently worshiping at the nation’s oldest synagogue. The judge on Monday dismissed an effort by the New York congregation that owns the building. They've been trying to take control of a board that oversees the synagogues' day-to-day operations. The Rhode Island-based congregation views that as an effort to evict them from the building, which the New York congregation has denied. The president of the New York Congregation said the motion was dismissed on a technicality, and the legal case will proceed. Touro Synagogue was consecrated in 1763, and was visited by George Washington in 1790.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much has died at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died. Schroeder died Monday, about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
