Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
Tributes paid to Jarrett Johnson, friend of Floyd Mayweather found hanged

Lindenwood University paid tribute to Jarrett Johnson after police found him hanged at a Las Vegas condo owned by Floyd Mayweather. Johnson, a relative of one of Mayweather’s girlfriends, reportedly committed suicide on August 22. Mayweather and Johnson had often spent time together and trained at the famous Mayweather...
The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Casey Anthony Reportedly Has Demands for Tell-All Documentary on Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony is reportedly getting ready to take on producing a "tell-all" documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The catch is she'll do it only on her terms, promising to walk if she isn't happy with the direction. The search for Caylee became a national obsession in 2008, with her body discovered that same year in December. Anthony, 36, was arrested and later tried for murder and manslaughter in 2011 but was infamously acquitted of both charges. She was only convicted on four counts of lying to police.
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
JAY-Z Awarded $7M Royalties In Perfume Lawsuit

New York, NY – JAY-Z was awarded nearly $7 million in royalties by a Manhattan judge on Thursday (August 25) for his 2013 fragrance Gold by Jay Z. Per the New York Post, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled that Jay would be paid $6.78 million with interest in unpaid royalties by perfume company Parlux.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

