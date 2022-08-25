Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
GOLF・
MMA Fighting
Taylor Starling explains incident snatching belt from Christine Ferea: ‘I’m not scared of her’
Taylor Starling is not intimidated by current BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea, as she showed a few months back. Starling challenges Ferea for the title in the main event of Saturday’s BKFC 28 event in the challenger’s hometown Albuquerque, N.M. Before the fight was officially announced, Starling made...
worldboxingnews.net
Tributes paid to Jarrett Johnson, friend of Floyd Mayweather found hanged
Lindenwood University paid tribute to Jarrett Johnson after police found him hanged at a Las Vegas condo owned by Floyd Mayweather. Johnson, a relative of one of Mayweather’s girlfriends, reportedly committed suicide on August 22. Mayweather and Johnson had often spent time together and trained at the famous Mayweather...
NBC Sports
Former NBA player Terrence Williams pleads guilty in health plan fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam against the basketball league’s health plan, authorities said. Williams, 35, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan on Friday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage
Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Popculture
Casey Anthony Reportedly Has Demands for Tell-All Documentary on Daughter Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony is reportedly getting ready to take on producing a "tell-all" documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The catch is she'll do it only on her terms, promising to walk if she isn't happy with the direction. The search for Caylee became a national obsession in 2008, with her body discovered that same year in December. Anthony, 36, was arrested and later tried for murder and manslaughter in 2011 but was infamously acquitted of both charges. She was only convicted on four counts of lying to police.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?
The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
Multi-millionaire Anthony Joshua asking cash-strapped Brits to feel sorry for him is an embarrassment to boxing
BOXING continues to embarrass itself. No matter how disappointed and frustrated he was, it was embarrassing to see Anthony Joshua asking this cash-strapped country to feel desperately sorry for him after he had just made £32.5million for 36 minutes of boxing. It was equally embarrassing to hear Tyson Fury's...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Awarded $7M Royalties In Perfume Lawsuit
New York, NY – JAY-Z was awarded nearly $7 million in royalties by a Manhattan judge on Thursday (August 25) for his 2013 fragrance Gold by Jay Z. Per the New York Post, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled that Jay would be paid $6.78 million with interest in unpaid royalties by perfume company Parlux.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal enlisted by Australia to help with Indigenous reform
Former US basketball star Shaquille O’Neal will help Australia’s new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday said, standing alongside NBA Hall of famer. Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on...
NBA・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
605K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3