Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
Kent teachers ready to strike if new contract can’t be agreed upon the first day of school Thursday
On Monday, members of the Kent Education Association (KEA) voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations on a new contract with the Kent School District. According to a statement from the KEA, members voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job this Thursday, unless they have a new contract agreement with the district.
myedmondsnews.com
County Councllmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
Seattle Public Schools reduces bus service for the 2022-23 school year
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) does not have enough drivers to staff all of its school bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year. That message was announced by the district Monday with the clarifying note that families affected by the shortage will receive a notification by Sept. 7. “As shared with...
constructiondive.com
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
KGW
'It pushed me to the edge:' Former student sues Seattle Public Schools for alleged hazing trauma
SEATTLE — A 20-year-old University of Victoria student from Seattle has filed a lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools over a hazing incident at Garfield High School and the alleged intimidation that followed from top school administrators. Alex, who asked not to have his last name used, entered Garfield in...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
New SDOT director outlines goals for position, pledges not to drive his personal car this fall
Greg Spotts, the next director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, has shared some of his goals and priorities for improving transportation in the city as he continues his confirmation process. Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Spotts as his pick to lead SDOT last month, pending confirmation by the City Council.
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening. Delta Flight 159, which took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, landed at Sea-Tac after...
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
Chronicle
'Overtaken by Plant Life': Offut Lake Residents Want to Tax Themselves to Battle Algae, Weeds
Some Offut Lake property owners want to form a new lake management district (LMD) to reduce toxic algae blooms and limit weed growth. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners reviewed the petition during a Wednesday meeting, about two months after residents submitted the petition. The lake is south of Waldrick Road and east of Old Highway 99 and Millersylvania State Park.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Countdown to West Seattle Bridge opening
The West Seattle Bridge is just three weeks away from its expected opening after it was shut down in 2020 from significant fractures in its material. One of the biggest additions to the bridge — new crack-tracking sensors. Seattle Department of Transportation downtown mobility director Heather Marx told KIRO...
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
KUOW
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
Seattle police chief finalists to hold mid-September public forum
Mayor Bruce Harrell will make a decision on the city’s next chief of police in the coming weeks as the process has entered the final phases of the search, based on qualifications prioritized by the community. On Sept. 8, the top three candidates, determined by the competitive examination, will...
Actor Joel McHale asks why the post office has stopped some Vashon Island deliveries
Some residents of Vashon Island have been recently notified by the Postal Service that home deliveries to their residences will be stopped due to safety complaints from postal workers. With some of the island’s homes on extremely narrow roadways, with limited ability for truck drivers to turn around, postal drivers...
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
MyNorthwest
