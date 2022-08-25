Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
A sparkling, colorful Caribbean Carnival in Grove Hall
The streets around Grove Hall, at the intersection of Boston's Roxbury and Dorchester neighborhoods, were filled with people and music Saturday for Carnival, the city's annual Caribbean parade. It was an exuberant embrace of Caribbean culture and people. As masqueraders, my friend and I got all dressed up in colorful,...
wgbh.org
Parents' faith in Boston Public Schools drops significantly, new poll shows
Boston parents are significantly less satisfied with the education their children receive in the city's public schools today than they were a year ago, according to a survey released Monday by The MassINC Polling Group. Less than a third of the parents questioned — 29% — said they were "very...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
wgbh.org
Baker declares August 31 'Overdose Awareness Day,' marks lives lost
Governor Charlie Baker has declared Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts. The announcement was made during a memorial service at the Boston Common on Monday. Baker delivered the physical proclamation to the mother of Courtney Gill, who recently died of an opioid overdose. He spoke with Cathy Gill and others who have been personally affected by overdose deaths before joining in planting purple flags on the Boston Common to commemorate the 20,000 lives lost to drug overdose in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2021.
wgbh.org
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless
Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials called the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex called “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
wgbh.org
Boston City Council president suspends Arroyo's committee chairmanships
Amid political controversy, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn Monday suspended councilor and Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo for two months from his chairmanship of two of the council’s powerful committees. The move comes as the Sept. 6 primary enters its final stretch and Arroyo — who...
wgbh.org
One graduate's story proves Biden's student loan forgiveness plan isn't a comprehensive solution
One local college graduate's story shows why Biden's loan forgiveness isn't a comprehensive solution. Since he graduated from UMass Amherst in 2013, Shane O’Brien has been focused on paying back his student loan debt. Now his nine-year effort has gotten a big boost from President Joe Biden, who last week signed off on a loan forgiveness program of $10,000 per borrower for those making under $125,000 a year. Shane is elated that he qualifies, telling me, “It’s good because it will wipe out about $2,000 of my remaining federal loans.”
