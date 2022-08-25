Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after a stolen gun was allegedly found during an investigation into a shots fired call last week, authorities said. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday. They were flagged down by several people who said they heard gunshots coming from the yard of a residence on 12th Street, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, police spokeswoman.

