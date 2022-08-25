ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant in Louisiana Receives Commendation Pin for Service Assisting Another Agency

Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant in Louisiana Receives Commendation Pin for Service Assisting Another Agency. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Neil Gremillion supported the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office during their investigation into thefts and the sale of stolen property.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Lee Duplechain II, 28, Carencro — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $135,000. Alfonso...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison

A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office

Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 30, 2022, that on August 23, CPSO deputies received a complaint from the corporate office of a store located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, regarding an employee who was stealing from the store.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30

LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that motorists can expect a traffic shift on LA 12 at the Mud Lake Bridge, Hursey Slough Bridge, and Ashworth Slough Bridge near the Louisiana-Texas state line, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two high schoolers charged with terrorizing

Two Southwest Louisiana students have been charged with terrorizing after making separate threats to their respective high schools. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office was notified late Friday night of a possible threat from a Sam Houston High School student. Vincent said detectives were told...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Body of fourth drowning victim found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after a stolen gun was allegedly found during an investigation into a shots fired call last week, authorities said. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday. They were flagged down by several people who said they heard gunshots coming from the yard of a residence on 12th Street, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, police spokeswoman.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
msn.com

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

