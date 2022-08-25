Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant in Louisiana Receives Commendation Pin for Service Assisting Another Agency
Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant in Louisiana Receives Commendation Pin for Service Assisting Another Agency. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Neil Gremillion supported the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office during their investigation into thefts and the sale of stolen property.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
Lake Charles American Press
8/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Lee Duplechain II, 28, Carencro — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $135,000. Alfonso...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Offices, Garbage Pickup, and Solid Waste Centers Labor Day Schedule
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Offices, Garbage Pickup, and Solid Waste Centers Labor Day Schedule. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that all CPPJ departments will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6.
Lake Charles American Press
Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison
A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office
Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 30, 2022, that on August 23, CPSO deputies received a complaint from the corporate office of a store located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, regarding an employee who was stealing from the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Theft on West Parish Road in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a white 2000 Dodge three-quarter-ton that occurred in the 200 block of West Parish Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 25th at 7 PM and August 27th at 6 PM. CPSO is...
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers searching for shooting suspect
Acadia Parish Crimestoppers and Rayne Police are looking for suspects in an August shooting.
LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30
LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that motorists can expect a traffic shift on LA 12 at the Mud Lake Bridge, Hursey Slough Bridge, and Ashworth Slough Bridge near the Louisiana-Texas state line, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say a 17-year-old from Sulphur High School made threats on social media that he would shoot other students who attend the school. Detectives learned the teen threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week,...
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two high schoolers charged with terrorizing
Two Southwest Louisiana students have been charged with terrorizing after making separate threats to their respective high schools. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office was notified late Friday night of a possible threat from a Sam Houston High School student. Vincent said detectives were told...
kalb.com
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after a stolen gun was allegedly found during an investigation into a shots fired call last week, authorities said. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday. They were flagged down by several people who said they heard gunshots coming from the yard of a residence on 12th Street, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, police spokeswoman.
msn.com
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0