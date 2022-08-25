A Florida cop blocked a pregnant woman from entering a hospital. Kevin Enciso was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital when he saw two cop cars blocking the road near the entrance. After he honked, one patrol car moved and he drove around the other one. However, an officer got out of the car and demanded to see Enciso's license. After he refuses to show it, a tense back-and-forth starts. The couple was able to proceed after a fire rescue truck crew checked the wife's blood pressure.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO