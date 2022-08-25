Catcher Dejah Mulipola was crowned as the champion of Athletes Unlimited’s Season 3 on Sunday night. Mulipola stood atop the AU leaderboard for most of the 5-week season, including the last three weeks as the captain of the Gold team. Her squad’s victory on Sunday evening included her making up a near-200 point deficit to reclaim the top spot. Mulipola was 2-2 in the season’s final game, boasting a triple and a home run as well as two walks.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO