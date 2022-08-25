Read full article on original website
Mandy Gardner to be Named Iowa Assistant Coach
Iowa is expected to hire Mandy Gardner as the program’s new assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball late Friday. Gardner spent the 2022 season on staff at UC San Diego, working with the program’s pitching staff. Under her guidance, the Tritons led the Big West conference in staff ERA, as well as strikeouts. She also shepherded Jada Cecil, who was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Year after winning 20 games and posting a 1.88 ERA in her rookie season.
The Recruiting Process: The Joys and Struggles Facing the 2024 Class as Sept. 1 Approaches
Grace White is a college senior who plays first base for Union University, a DII school in Jackson, Tennessee, and is majoring in Journalism. She is the Sports Editor for the Cardinal & Cream, the school’s student publication, and has a younger sister, Esther, a 2024 high school grad who plays in the Virginia Unity club organization.
Final FULL Leaderboard for Athletes Unlimited Season 3
It came down to the wire, but Dejah Mulipola pulled out the Athletes Unlimited Season 3 championship with an impressive performance in the summer’s final game. Mulipola overtook her former Arizona teammate Alyssa Denham in that last game to become the first position player to win the AU crown.
Retiring Chidester, O’Toole Headline Athletes Unlimited All-Defensive Team
The third season of Athletes Unlimited comes to an end this weekend and as part of the season-ending festivities, the league announced their All-Defensive Team on Saturday. Stars Amanda Chidester and Danielle O’Toole, both of whom will retire following the AU season, were both among the players named to the 10-member team of defensive standouts.
Illinois State Head Coach Melinda Fischer Announces Retirement
Illinois State head coach Melinda Fischer announced her retirement on Sunday afternoon. Fischer spent 37 years as the Redbirds’ leader, colleting 1,159 victories during her career that also included two years as head coach at Eastern Illinois. She is the 18th-winningest coach in Division 1 history and also the winningest coach of any sport at ISU; 1,118 of her wins came at the helm of the Redbirds.
College News: Ralph Weekly Receives Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award
Former longtime Tennessee softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly was honored by the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night, receiving the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the 41st Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony. Weekly served Tennessee softball as co-head coach of the...
Dejah Mulipola Crowned as Athletes Unlimited Season 3 Champion
Catcher Dejah Mulipola was crowned as the champion of Athletes Unlimited’s Season 3 on Sunday night. Mulipola stood atop the AU leaderboard for most of the 5-week season, including the last three weeks as the captain of the Gold team. Her squad’s victory on Sunday evening included her making up a near-200 point deficit to reclaim the top spot. Mulipola was 2-2 in the season’s final game, boasting a triple and a home run as well as two walks.
The Last Inning (Aug. 29, 2022): Spotlighting Hawaiian Slugger Saoirse Skipper, New Bandits Team & Verbals
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Michele DePolo Joins Florida Gulf Coast Coaching Staff
Florida Gulf Coast has hired Michele DePolo as an assistant coach. DePolo spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Tennessee Tech, engineering an impressive turnaround with that program that included a 32-22 overall record during the 2022 season. At one point during the year, the team had an 8-game winning streak and reached the OVC tournament, where they went 1-2 before being eliminated.
PNJ Top Performers: Washington's Sherman, Pine Forest's Douglas highlight Week 1's best
The opening week of the 2022 Pensacola-area high school football season has officially wrapped up. Games Thursday and Friday featured programs which carried out their respective game plans to perfection while others head back to the drawing board following a lack of execution. Outside of the three matchups that had local squads on each sideline, PNJ-covered teams...
Event News: Oklahoma City to Host 2023 USA Softball Gold National Championships
The highly-touted USA Softball GOLD National Championships will return to Oklahoma City, Okla. for the second-straight year with the 2023 edition slated to take place July 16-23. Gathering in the center of Adventure District, the prestigious event will crown a GOLD National Champion in the 16-Under and 18-Under age divisions...
