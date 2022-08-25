Read full article on original website
Podcast: Nebraska Cattlemen Report ( Nebraska State Fair)
Eagle Radio's Derek Beck visits twice a month with the Nebraska Cattleman's Brenda Masek about happenings within the Cattleman organization and upcoming meetings and events. Masek spoke to Derek in this report about the NC's involvement with the Nebraska State Fair, going on through Labor Day weekend in Grand Island.
Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms
With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
Troopers wear many hats at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers will be busy providing safety and recruiting messages at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Labor Day. “The State Fair is an exciting time for our troopers to connect with families from across Nebraska,” said Captain Jeff Roby,...
New girls rehab center in Hastings scores 100% compliance grade
LINCOLN — The state’s new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls in Hastings recently earned a 100% compliance grade from a national corrections group, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The Hastings center, which opened last year to replace the girls’ YRTC in...
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
