KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO