Grand Island, NE

Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms

With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
LINCOLN, NE
Troopers wear many hats at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers will be busy providing safety and recruiting messages at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Labor Day. “The State Fair is an exciting time for our troopers to connect with families from across Nebraska,” said Captain Jeff Roby,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program

KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte, NE
