Cooperativa, the beloved Italian food hall, is closing, after opening during a period of peak uncertainty in the restaurant industry in September 2020. The massive, 5,000 square foot food hall was a much-anticipated project from chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of Irving Street Kitchen. The space hosts a marketplace, a handmade pasta shop, Roman-style pizza by the slice, and a bar. Several local businesses sold products at the shop, from Pinolo Gelato to Spella Caffe to the now-shuttered Tails and Trotters. But today, Monday, the restaurant announced via Instagram that it would be closing, effective September 3.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO