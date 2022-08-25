ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Property Watch: A Prettily Preserved Tudor in the Hillside Neighborhood

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a picture-perfect Tudor in the Hillside neighborhood. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Italian Food Hall Cooperativa to Close September 3

Cooperativa, the beloved Italian food hall, is closing, after opening during a period of peak uncertainty in the restaurant industry in September 2020. The massive, 5,000 square foot food hall was a much-anticipated project from chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of Irving Street Kitchen. The space hosts a marketplace, a handmade pasta shop, Roman-style pizza by the slice, and a bar. Several local businesses sold products at the shop, from Pinolo Gelato to Spella Caffe to the now-shuttered Tails and Trotters. But today, Monday, the restaurant announced via Instagram that it would be closing, effective September 3.
Inside a School Day at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard

Schools are perennially noisy places. Someone is always running in the hallway or chitter-chattering in the cafeteria or busting moves in the line to the library. In kindergarten classes, kids sing songs while sitting criss-cross-applesauce on rugs; the distracted hum of students working on group projects seeps out from middle school classrooms.
TIGARD, OR

