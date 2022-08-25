ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
msn.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES

Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
MANDEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lottery Reveals $250,000 in Powerball Winners Sold in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery has revealed that tickets sold in Louisiana for a Powerball drawing last week have produced $250,000 in winners. These big wins continue Louisiana's "streak" of lottery luck. While the game's drawing did not produce a big jackpot winner a $250,000 payday, even if it is divided among two tickets is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
L'Observateur

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

