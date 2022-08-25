Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
brproud.com
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
msn.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
NOLA.com
‘The most vulnerable state’: Louisiana’s climatologist on hurricanes and climate change
Barry Keim is feeling the heat. Or, more specifically, he closely tracks and analyzes it. As Louisiana’s state climatologist since 2003, he keeps an eye on climate change, hurricane season and the risks associated with them. When it comes to climate change, Louisiana is “the most vulnerable state in the country,” he says.
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
Garage sale find leads Louisiana teen to chase world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik’s Cube world records.
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
L'Observateur
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES
Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
Lottery Reveals $250,000 in Powerball Winners Sold in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed that tickets sold in Louisiana for a Powerball drawing last week have produced $250,000 in winners. These big wins continue Louisiana's "streak" of lottery luck. While the game's drawing did not produce a big jackpot winner a $250,000 payday, even if it is divided among two tickets is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
LSU Reveille
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
L'Observateur
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
iheart.com
URGENT! Texas Education Under Siege! | The Bottom Line with Jaco Booyens
Jaco Booyens breaks down the TEKS educational code being applied in the state of Texas, while other versions are being applied in states all over the country. TEKS stands for Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards. This is going to fundamentally change what children will be taught in the classroom, departing from traditional values.
