KINGWOOD — The 2022 Knight Night Relays were held at Preston High School this past weekend and featured some of the best cross country teams in the state. In the high school event on Saturday, it was a Monongalia County sweep as Morgantown’s Relay A and Relay B teams held the top two spots in the girls’ meet while the University Relay A group finished at the top in the boys’ side. The University Relay A also finished third in the girls' side.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO