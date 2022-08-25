Sgt. Kale Peterson was born and raised in the Bismarck/ Mandan area. After graduating high school, Kale joined the Marine Corps and was deployed to both Afghanistan and Jordan. After leaving the Marine Corps, Kale achieved an associate degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and was selected as the Criminal Justice Student of the year. After graduation, Kale started his law enforcement career with Morton County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2016. In 2017 Kale moved to Fargo with his significant other, now his wife, and began employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.

MANDAN, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO