23yo transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of head injury
MANHATTAN - On August 28th around 3:15 a.m., Riley County Police officers responded to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan Emergency Room, after two citizens brought a 23-year old male to the hospital with head injuries. The citizens said they found the man in the alley behind Tate's Bar in the...
1350kman.com
KDOT to start resurfacing Highway 99 in Wabaunsee County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation say a $3.4 million milling and overlay project will begin Tuesday, weather permitting, on K-99 in Wabaunsee County, just south of Wamego. Work will cover about 22 miles from the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie County line south to the K-99/K-4 junction. KDOT says the City of...
Salina Police Department swears in two new officers
Today we had the opportunity to swear-in two new police officers. Officer Mikayla Rix began her law enforcement journey as an Evidence Technician for the Salina Police Department on Nov 22, 2021. Officer Heather Surface also began her career as a Dispatcher for the Salina Police Department, in Jan 18, 2021. Both have shown success in their assignments, and both decided to take the step to becoming Commissioned Police Officers. The Officers will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to become certified. We welcome Mikayla and Heather to the police officer ranks. Pictured left to right, Officer Rix, Training Sergeant Tim Brown, and Officer Surface.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Autry-Montoya, Luisa Talisha; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Poss of marijuana. NAME: Cozart,...
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating active weekend of violence in Aggieville
Riley County Police are investigating after a series of altercations in the Aggieville area over the weekend. According to Monday’s RCPD Activity Report, officers arrested 23-year-old Brently Crider, of Manhattan in connection for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Crider is alleged to have been in a scuffle around 2 a.m. Sunday with an 18-year-old male near the intersection of North 12th and Moro Streets. Police say Crider fired a gun into the ground after the altercation.
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
Riley County Arrest Report August 27
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
tkmagazine.com
Topeka Chamber PAC Announces 2022 Candidate Endorsements
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2022 Legislative and County Commission elections. The Chamber PAC Board offered to interview every candidate for the Shawnee County House Legislative seats and for Shawnee County Commission. Based upon those interviews, the PAC is endorsing those candidates whose positions on such priorities as workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare best align with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 25-26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jeremiah Bisio, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Arrested 8/25.
K-State most LGBTQ+ friendly school in Kansas, survey says
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — An annual list compiled by Campus Pride has ranked Kansas State University (K-State) as the friendliest LGBTQ+ school in the state of Kansas and one of the best in the nation. The rankings were determined by using the “Campus Pride Index” rating scale, which measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life. K-State was given […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/29/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. in Manhattan on August 26, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by McKenzie Handley, 21, of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Daniel Bond, 22, of Manhattan that was stopped behind a turning car while both were traveling eastbound. Bond was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a possible head injury. Handley was issued a citation for following too close.
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
23yo male arrested in shots fired incident in Aggieville
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
ksal.com
Med Student’s Lost Ring Tale
A student at the University of Kansas School of Medicine campus in Salina feels fortunate to have her engagement ring back , though it is worse for wear, after losing it following a procedure she excitedly scrubbed in to help with. Alexcis Barnes is currently a third year medical student...
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
