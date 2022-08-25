ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge removes Allentown constable from position, says he wasn’t a resident when elected

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
A State Constable vehicle is parked outside the Fearless Fire Company Tuesday during election night in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

A man reelected constable in Allentown’s 16th ward last November was ineligible for the job because he didn’t live in the city at the time, a Lehigh County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Robert Steinberg removed Steven Wiggs from office and declared the seat vacant.

District Attorney Jim Martin’s office had filed a complaint in March alleging Wiggs lived in Newark but used an address on Allentown’s South Woodward Street for election paperwork, including his petition to be on the ballot, financial interest statement and oath of office.

In probing Wiggs’ residency over nine months, county investigators used street cameras to monitor his movements. They showed he never visited the South Woodward Street house but instead slept in one of his three vehicles in a different part of Allentown.

A Lehigh County detective interviewed the owner of the house, who admitted Wiggs did not live at the address. The homeowner said Wiggs was a former neighbor who moved away about two years ago. Wiggs asked the homeowner if he could use his address for constable paperwork, and the homeowner agreed.

Steinberg said Wiggs had a “nomadic” lifestyle and he characterized the house as a “mail-drop” used to mislead the public that he resided in the ward.

“Mr. Wiggs’ connection to the Woodward Street address was not deep-rooted, but more like a houseplant that could be uprooted at a moment’s notice,” the judge wrote.

Even before Steinberg’s ruling, it was unclear if Wiggs could have continued in the job. He was charged last year in New Jersey with unlawful possession of a weapon and impersonating a law enforcement officer after he arrived for a proceeding at the county courthouse in Newark and told security officers that he was a constable and carrying his service weapon. Wiggs pleaded guilty to the charges in April and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Wiggs couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

This is the second time since the election Martin’s office has succeeded in having a constable removed. In December, prosecutors filed a complaint against Nicholas C. Douglas, a Michigan man with an extensive criminal record who won a constable position as a write-in candidate in Allentown’s 12th Ward, alleging that he was not a resident.

Steinberg, who also presided over that case, declared Douglas ineligible and he was prevented from taking office.

Morning Call reporter Daniel Patrick Sheehan can be reached at 610-820-6598 or dsheehan@mcall.com

