Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
Bleacher Report

Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Teams Should Be Trying to Trade Before Roster Cuts

The end of the NFL preseason is bittersweet. For fans, there is joy in knowing opening kickoff for the regular season is right around the corner. Teams and players are less joyous in the aftermath of the third preseason contest since rosters must be cut down to their final 53 total by midday Tuesday, August 30.
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'Some Resolution' for 49ers QB Expected on Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers may finally decide on a course of action with Jimmy Garoppolo as early as Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport predicted on the Pat McAfee Show that "we'll get some resolution by tomorrow at 4 [p.m. ET]." He added the Niners could choose to wait since there's time beyond Tuesday's final deadline for roster cuts before Garoppolo's $24.2 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.
Bleacher Report

NFL Agent: If Christian Kirk 'Got $72M, Will Ja'Marr Chase Get $250M?'

Perhaps nobody celebrated Christian Kirk's deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars more than his fellow wide receivers and the agents who represent those pass-catchers. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, which was rather stunning considering his career-best season in 2021 saw him tally 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.
Bleacher Report

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Finalizing New Contract as Highest-Paid Backup QB

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't going anywhere after all. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are working toward a new contract that will make him the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterback. Per Garafolo, the deal will be worth $6.5 million guaranteed and as...
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo's Reported Return to 49ers Stuns NFL Twitter, Draws Criticism

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a member of the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season after all. While it was widely understood that San Francisco was moving on from the veteran quarterback and handing the offense over to Trey Lance—who it traded up to select with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft—no trade ever materialized.
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims 'Gonna Be With' Jets Despite Trade Request, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't intend to accede to Denzel Mims' trade request. Following Sunday's 31-27 preseason victory over the New York Giants, Saleh indicated Mims is "gonna be here as far as I’m concerned." Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> HC Robert Saleh described...
Bleacher Report

Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts

The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants

Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
