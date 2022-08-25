Jimmy Garoppolo will be a member of the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season after all. While it was widely understood that San Francisco was moving on from the veteran quarterback and handing the offense over to Trey Lance—who it traded up to select with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft—no trade ever materialized.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO