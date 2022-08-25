Read full article on original website
Grumpy Gators
I hope that when any of you are near a body of water, that you use good sense and watch out for the gators. And it doesn’t have to be an especially large body of water either, sometimes it feels like there is a gator in every mud hole you try to pass. Fact is, the whole state is crawling with them and despite the state’s efforts to curb the population, I have my doubts about the efficiency and effectiveness of their programs.
Searching for a Miracle
When Tiffany Byington of Spring Hill talks about her daughter Kenzie Morris, she speaks of a beautiful 15-month old baby girl with a very big heart. “Kenzie blows kisses to everyone she meets. She is so loving and caring. If she accidentally drops her baby doll, she’ll pick it up, hug it, and make sure it’s okay!” shared Tiffany.
Preview of Live Oak’s Murder on the Orient Express
Initially released in 1934 to become one of literary-legend, Agatha Christie’s most famous stories. Murder on the Orient Express was deemed enthralling by The Times Literary Supplement and inspired two cinematic adaptions, the first of which earned nine industry awards. And now, the Orient Express rolls onto the stage of Live Oak Theatre, September 23 through October 9. Live Oak Theatre Company (LOT) is a not-for-profit 501 (C) (3) repertory company of local artists, located at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville. This production is presented in partnership with Jonathan McDonald and Sinkhole Titan Company.
Former Central basketball great Alex Ruoff retires from playing professionally
BROOKSVILLE- Arguably the greatest boys basketball player to ever come out of Central High School announced his retirement from the game of professional basketball. Former Bears’ Shooting Guard Alex Ruoff announced via Twitter that he would be ending his basketball playing career. Ruoff has been playing overseas ever since he ended his playing days at West Virginia under Bob Huggins back in 2009.
