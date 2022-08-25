Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs
Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
Lamar Jackson chimes in on contract negotiations with Ravens
As the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson close in on his Week One deadline for doing a long-term deal, Jackson has peeled back the curtain, a bit, on social media. Responding to Twitter users who made comments about his status, Jackson dropped a few hints about what he may be looking for. And he seems to be looking for a Deshaun Watson-style fully-guaranteed deal.
What Jimmy G's return to 49ers could mean for Lance
The 49ers signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a new one-year contract through the 2022 NFL season is a benefit for both the club and the veteran quarterback, but it could mean something else entirely for Trey Lance. Even though Garoppolo has remained on the 49ers' roster despite saying his goodbye to...
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
Dolphins senior VP of communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47
Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died unexpectedly Saturday. The team announced his death during halftime of the team’s game against the Eagles. Jenkins was 47. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of...
What we learned as Giants' bullpen falters in extras to Twins
On a quiet and gloomy night in the Twin Cities, the Giants couldn't get out of their own way in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings on Saturday at Target Field. Alex Cobb (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) took the mound against Twins righty Sonny Gray and both starters dealt early on while offenses for both teams were nowhere to be found.
Dolphins release former Patriots running back
The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have released former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. Michel, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with Miami during the offseason. He was the odd man out on a running back depth chart that now consists of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.
Packers cut Ty Summers
A lot of players will be losing their jobs over the next few days as teams drop to 53 players and the Packers have gotten the ball rolling on their cuts. According to multiple reports, the Packers waived linebacker Ty Summers on Sunday. Summers was a 2019 seventh-round pick who...
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
Jimmy Garoppolo takes pay cut, stays with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo is not done with the 49ers after all. The 49ers and Garoppolo have agreed to a new contract that will keep him in San Francisco this season. Garoppolo had been due a non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million this season, but now Garoppolo will get a fully guaranteed salary of $6.5 million, with various incentives that could push his compensation up over $15 million if he were to get significant playing time, according to multiple reports.
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
10 Eagles to watch vs. Dolphins in preseason game No. 3
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Eagles wrapped up their training camp on Thursday with an intrasquad practice after finding out about a stomach bug ripping its way through the Dolphins’ locker room. We’ll see what kind of condition that Miami roster is in by game time, but for...
Who are Patriots' top practice squad candidates after roster cuts?
The New England Patriots need to release more than 25 players from their active roster between now and 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. But there's a chance several of those players could stick around in New England. NFL teams are allowed to carry up to 16 players on their practice...
