Jimmy Garoppolo is not done with the 49ers after all. The 49ers and Garoppolo have agreed to a new contract that will keep him in San Francisco this season. Garoppolo had been due a non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million this season, but now Garoppolo will get a fully guaranteed salary of $6.5 million, with various incentives that could push his compensation up over $15 million if he were to get significant playing time, according to multiple reports.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO