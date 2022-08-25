Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Thomas Eugene Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 5th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere’s Restaurant to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
richlandsource.com
James Lee "Jimmy" Swanger, Jr.
James Lee “Jimmy” Swanger, Jr., age 61, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in his beloved garage Friday early afternoon, August 26, 2022 following a brief illness. Jimmy was born August 6, 1961 in Shelby to James L. and Beverly J. (Wenning) Swanger. He lived his entire life in Shelby, attending Shelby schools and Pioneer Career and Technology Center, graduating in 1979. For Jimmy, his work and his passion was cars. Anything to do with cars, Jimmy could do it-whether that be under the hood or making wrecked car look brand new. After starting his family and surviving the flood in 1987, Jimmy changed careers and began working at the Tuby completing his electrician apprenticeship with them and retiring in 2019 under the ArcelorMittal ownership. However, he never quit working on cars as both his family and buddies at work can attest to. Jimmy would always lend a helping hand to anyone who stopped by the garage.
richlandsource.com
Charles Russell Welch
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4: 7 Charles Russell Welch, 70, was surrounded in love as he finished his race on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Donald Owens
Donald Owens, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, August 26, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Marilyn Kae Williams
Mansfield, Marilyn Kae Williams, 79, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at home after an extended illness. Marilyn was born February 26, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Fay Leroy Alkire, and LaFaun (Bonnie) Sheaks- Alkire She made Mansfield her home. To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn...
richlandsource.com
Florence L. Hanke
Florence Lorraine Hanke, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio and Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She went to join her loving husband of 55 years, Merlin Sternberg Hanke, who previously passed October 9, 2007. Florence was born November 25, 1929, in Lisbon, Ohio, to Carl and Annabelle (Lodge) Armstrong.
richlandsource.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1
CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
RELATED PEOPLE
richlandsource.com
Kingwood celebrates reopening of Peacock Playhouse & Storybook Trail on Aug. 30
MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s...
richlandsource.com
Willard conquers Plymouth with spectacular offensive onslaught
WILLARD -- Enormous offensive numbers were the order of the evening on Friday night at Willard High School. The Crimson Flashes unleashed an offensive onslaught in the first half and cruised to a 77-35 victory over Plymouth.
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Downtown Mansfield's Heart of the City Cruise-In (Part 2)
These are photos from the 25th anniversary of the Heart of the City Cruise-In on Saturday in downtown Mansfield. The huge event over several blocks began at noon and runs through 8 p.m., complete with classic cars, concessions and live music at several locations.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Morral Ridgedale topples Vanlue
The cardiac kids of Morral Ridgedale unleashed every advantage to outlast Vanlue 38-36 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. Vanlue showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
48th annual Crestline Harvest Festival opens Sept. 15
CRESTLINE -- The 48th annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with an opening ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. on the main stage. This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal. GALLERY: 2021 Crestline Harvest Festival. Saturday was the pinnacle of...
richlandsource.com
Rocky River Lutheran West grinds out close victory over Mentor Lake Catholic
Rocky River Lutheran West posted a narrow 2-1 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio boys soccer action on August 27. Mentor Lake Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Rocky River Lutheran West as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
Lucas holds off Hillsdale on Clear Fork's field
BELLVILLE — Lucas made the best of a bad situation. Logan Toms rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and the Cubs held on for a 14-13 win over Hillsdale at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral. GALLERY: Lucas 14, Hillsdale 13. Lucas defeated Hillsdale 14-13 Saturday night at Clear...
richlandsource.com
Mogadore engulfs Galena Columbus in point barrage
Mogadore's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galena Columbus 48-13 on August 27 in Ohio football action. Mogadore opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galena Columbus through the first quarter.
Comments / 0