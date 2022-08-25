James Lee “Jimmy” Swanger, Jr., age 61, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in his beloved garage Friday early afternoon, August 26, 2022 following a brief illness. Jimmy was born August 6, 1961 in Shelby to James L. and Beverly J. (Wenning) Swanger. He lived his entire life in Shelby, attending Shelby schools and Pioneer Career and Technology Center, graduating in 1979. For Jimmy, his work and his passion was cars. Anything to do with cars, Jimmy could do it-whether that be under the hood or making wrecked car look brand new. After starting his family and surviving the flood in 1987, Jimmy changed careers and began working at the Tuby completing his electrician apprenticeship with them and retiring in 2019 under the ArcelorMittal ownership. However, he never quit working on cars as both his family and buddies at work can attest to. Jimmy would always lend a helping hand to anyone who stopped by the garage.

