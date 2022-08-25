Mansion Global Daily: The Rising Cost of the Suburbs, Developers in Hong Kong See Profits Tumble, and More

Read full article on original website
Mansion Global Daily: Buyers Can Now Negotiate, High Demand, Low Supply Send London Rents Skyrocketing, and More
Home Buyers Now Have Room to Negotiate, Survey Finds. Inspection contingencies, price concessions and flexible closing times are now back on the table. An Ocean-to-Intracoastal Estate Along Palm Beach County’s Gold Coast. The luxury home sits on 2 acres in the highly exclusive town of Manalapan. DESIGNER'S CORNER. Designing...
Mansion Global Daily: Is Manhattan's Summer Slump Over, Hong Kong Home Prices Hit Lowest Level in More Than Two Years, and More
Luxury Manhattan Housing Rallies From Early August Slump. There were more than 20 deals inked for home asking $4 million or more in the New York borough. This New-Build $43 Million Mansion Is Currently the Most Expensive Home Listing in Dallas. The nearly 24,000-square-foot home features a pool, a theater,...
Luxury Manhattan Housing Rallies From Early August Slump
High-end condo deals led the bounce back of Manhattan’s luxury home market last week, according to Monday’s weekly market report from Olshan Realty. Following on from a lackluster seven-day stretch when only eight contracts were inked in the borough—less than half the typical number for this time of year and the slowest week since early August 2020—last week saw 21 deals made on high-end homes asking $4 million or more.
A Typical $1 Million U.S. Home Is Smaller and Older Than Before the Pandemic
U.S. home buyers are paying more and getting less. The typical $1 million sold in the second quarter was smaller, older and had fewer bathrooms than an average residence that traded for the same amount before the pandemic, according to a report Tuesday from Zillow. That’s because the real estate...
Everyone’s a Landlord—Small-Time Investors Snap Up Out-of-State Properties
Jack Cronin found San Francisco-area homes too expensive or too far from the city center to buy when he lived there in 2020. The tech worker still wanted a piece of the hottest housing market of his lifetime, so he started looking farther afield. Last year, the 28-year-old used a...
Avant-Garde Home Built From Twin Steel Towers Lists in Venice Beach, California
Steps away from California’s Venice Beach, an architecturally impressive home comprising two angular steel towers linked together by an upper-level bridge has come to the market for $5.8 million. The contemporary, geometric property was the first U.S. project by Viennese architects, Coop Himmelb(l)au, who, for the 2001 build, “explored...
Old Is New Again for New York’s Luxury Buyers
Daniel Parker, as managing director of Compass Development Marketing Group in New York, gets “involved from the moment developers start looking at purchasing a building, a set of buildings or a site,” he told Mansion Global. Along with deep-dive research on neighborhoods and potential buyers, Mr. Parker taps...
Western US faces dangerously hot Labor Day
A new heat wave emerging ahead of the Labor Day weekend will put at least 55 million people from Southern California to the Northwest at risk of dangerous heat and fires. Huge swaths of the West could see temperatures surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Southwest could endure heat above 110 degrees into the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Ben Affleck Finds Buyer for California Home Asking Nearly $30 Million
Actor and producer Ben Affleck has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades, California, home. The 13,453-square-foot home was listed just over three weeks ago for a hair under $30 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. It went into contract on Tuesday, according to listing records, but the final price was not yet public information.
Six Cities, Six Continents: Inside Iconic Home Styles Around the World
Tour the vibrant colors of Rio de Janeiro’s Colonials, the soft curving forms of Barcelona’s Art Nouveau buildings, and more. Some global cities are known for their natural wonders, some for their culinary delights and others for their iconic home styles. (Though many have all of the above.)
Home-Price Growth Decelerated in June
Home-price growth slowed in June as higher mortgage rates made homeownership less affordable. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 18% in the year that ended in June, down from a 19.9% annual rate the prior month.
