Mansion Global Daily: The Rising Cost of the Suburbs, Developers in Hong Kong See Profits Tumble, and More

By Mansion Global Staff
mansionglobal.com
 6 days ago
mansionglobal.com

Luxury Manhattan Housing Rallies From Early August Slump

High-end condo deals led the bounce back of Manhattan’s luxury home market last week, according to Monday’s weekly market report from Olshan Realty. Following on from a lackluster seven-day stretch when only eight contracts were inked in the borough—less than half the typical number for this time of year and the slowest week since early August 2020—last week saw 21 deals made on high-end homes asking $4 million or more.
mansionglobal.com

Avant-Garde Home Built From Twin Steel Towers Lists in Venice Beach, California

Steps away from California’s Venice Beach, an architecturally impressive home comprising two angular steel towers linked together by an upper-level bridge has come to the market for $5.8 million. The contemporary, geometric property was the first U.S. project by Viennese architects, Coop Himmelb(l)au, who, for the 2001 build, “explored...
mansionglobal.com

Old Is New Again for New York’s Luxury Buyers

Daniel Parker, as managing director of Compass Development Marketing Group in New York, gets “involved from the moment developers start looking at purchasing a building, a set of buildings or a site,” he told Mansion Global. Along with deep-dive research on neighborhoods and potential buyers, Mr. Parker taps...
The Hill

Western US faces dangerously hot Labor Day

A new heat wave emerging ahead of the Labor Day weekend will put at least 55 million people from Southern California to the Northwest at risk of dangerous heat and fires. Huge swaths of the West could see temperatures surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Southwest could endure heat above 110 degrees into the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
mansionglobal.com

Ben Affleck Finds Buyer for California Home Asking Nearly $30 Million

Actor and producer Ben Affleck has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades, California, home. The 13,453-square-foot home was listed just over three weeks ago for a hair under $30 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. It went into contract on Tuesday, according to listing records, but the final price was not yet public information.
mansionglobal.com

Six Cities, Six Continents: Inside Iconic Home Styles Around the World

Tour the vibrant colors of Rio de Janeiro’s Colonials, the soft curving forms of Barcelona’s Art Nouveau buildings, and more. Some global cities are known for their natural wonders, some for their culinary delights and others for their iconic home styles. (Though many have all of the above.)
mansionglobal.com

Home-Price Growth Decelerated in June

Home-price growth slowed in June as higher mortgage rates made homeownership less affordable. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 18% in the year that ended in June, down from a 19.9% annual rate the prior month.
