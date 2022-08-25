Mansion Global Daily: The Rising Cost of the Suburbs, Developers in Hong Kong See Profits Tumble, and More

High-end condo deals led the bounce back of Manhattan’s luxury home market last week, according to Monday’s weekly market report from Olshan Realty. Following on from a lackluster seven-day stretch when only eight contracts were inked in the borough—less than half the typical number for this time of year and the slowest week since early August 2020—last week saw 21 deals made on high-end homes asking $4 million or more.

