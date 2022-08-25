Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + SunsetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAbigail's AdventuresLos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Real-Life '90s Romance Into a Movie
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel's love story romance is getting the rom-com treatment! On a recent episode of Fishel's Pod Meets World podcast, the Boy Meets World actress had her ex as a guest on the show and they recalled dating during her senior year of high school. The two...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj's MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks
Nicki Minaj has attended the award show eight times since her debut in 2010. The rap star has been nominated for a total of 12 awards, four of which she has won. Check out the music icon's best red carpet style moments over the years.
ETOnline.com
2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and more of the biggest stars in music dressed to impress to attend the annual awards ceremony, held at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out all the must-see looks and the mega red carpet moments from the MTV VMAs!
ETOnline.com
Kris Jenner Denies Claims Scott Disick is 'Excommunicated' from Kardashian Family
Family is forever and Kris Jenner is making that clear! On Saturday, The Kardashians star put an end to the rumors regarding Scott Disick’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. After Paper Magazine published a report that said Scott was “excommunicated” from the family, the 66-year-old matriarch set the second...
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj Delivers Epic Performance, Thanks Britney Spears, Beyonce and Others in Vanguard Acceptance Speech
It's been four years since Nicki Minaj took to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, and she's come back to sit on her throne. Before accepting the most prestigious award of the night -- the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award -- the 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner celebrated her return with a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama: 'I Will Never Turn My Back on You'
Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend. In the 22-minute clip -- which has since been made private, though the audio of...
ETOnline.com
BLACKPINK Bring On the 'Pink Venom' in VMAs Debut Performance
BLACKPINK took the stage for their first MTV Video Music Awards performance on Sunday, and they shut it down. Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo -- dressed in matching black and pink crop tops and shorts with chunky boots -- belted out their first comeback single in nearly two years, "Pink Venom," to a crowd of screaming fans.
ETOnline.com
BLACKPINK Makes Their Debut on VMAs Red Carpet
BLACKPINK has officially made their VMAs debut! The Korean girl group hit the red carpet for their first U.S. awards show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, and they did not disappoint. BLACKPINK stunned in four different all-black looks as they strutted their stuff on MTV's black...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet
Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Scott Disick Is Dating Kimberly Stewart, Kardashians Are 'Super Supportive'
Scott Disick is romancing an old flame, and the Kardashian family is here for it! After months of rumors, the 39-year-old father of three and socialite Kimberly Stewart are "seeing each other," a source tells ET, adding that the romance is "casual" at the moment. Kimberly is the 43-year-old daughter...
ETOnline.com
Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)
Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
ETOnline.com
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Reacts to Johnny Depp's Appearance at MTV VMAs
Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard, has a message for MTV following Johnny Depp's appearance during Sunday night’s 2022 Video Music Awards. On Sunday, Whitney called the network out following the ceremony. “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this...
ETOnline.com
Best Dressed at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Celebs brought out their best and wildest looks for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out who made the made the best-dressed list for the big night!
ETOnline.com
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash Over Mother's 'Hoedown' 60th Birthday Party
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is addressing backlash over her mother's hoedown-themed 60th birthday party after photos of attendees went viral. Initially, the actress took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to share a carousel of photos from her family's event, with the caption reading, "no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
ETOnline.com
Gabrielle Union Shares Great Idea for 'Bring It On' Sequel on the Film's 22nd Anniversary
Gabrielle Union is always down for a return to the Bring It On universe and she's got a great idea for the next installment! Last week, the 49-year-old actress teased fans on Twitter when she shared an idea for a sequel to the 2000 film that kicked off a cheerleading phenomenon.
ETOnline.com
2022 MTV VMAs: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance as Moon Person
Johnny Depp made quite the impression at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, stepping in to play the role of Moon Person during Sunday's ceremony. After some epic opening numbers from Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo, Depp's super brief cameo came before host LL Cool J took the stage. Appearing...
ETOnline.com
See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' in Magical New Teaser
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars. In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series, marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.
Comments / 0