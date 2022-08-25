ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nicki Minaj's MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks

Nicki Minaj has attended the award show eight times since her debut in 2010. The rap star has been nominated for a total of 12 awards, four of which she has won. Check out the music icon's best red carpet style moments over the years.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and more of the biggest stars in music dressed to impress to attend the annual awards ceremony, held at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out all the must-see looks and the mega red carpet moments from the MTV VMAs!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

BLACKPINK Bring On the 'Pink Venom' in VMAs Debut Performance

BLACKPINK took the stage for their first MTV Video Music Awards performance on Sunday, and they shut it down. Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo -- dressed in matching black and pink crop tops and shorts with chunky boots -- belted out their first comeback single in nearly two years, "Pink Venom," to a crowd of screaming fans.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

BLACKPINK Makes Their Debut on VMAs Red Carpet

BLACKPINK has officially made their VMAs debut! The Korean girl group hit the red carpet for their first U.S. awards show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, and they did not disappoint. BLACKPINK stunned in four different all-black looks as they strutted their stuff on MTV's black...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet

Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)

Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Reacts to Johnny Depp's Appearance at MTV VMAs

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard, has a message for MTV following Johnny Depp's appearance during Sunday night’s 2022 Video Music Awards. On Sunday, Whitney called the network out following the ceremony. “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Celebs brought out their best and wildest looks for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out who made the made the best-dressed list for the big night!​
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash Over Mother's 'Hoedown' 60th Birthday Party

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is addressing backlash over her mother's hoedown-themed 60th birthday party after photos of attendees went viral. Initially, the actress took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to share a carousel of photos from her family's event, with the caption reading, "no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 MTV VMAs: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made quite the impression at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, stepping in to play the role of Moon Person during Sunday's ceremony. After some epic opening numbers from Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo, Depp's super brief cameo came before host LL Cool J took the stage. Appearing...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' in Magical New Teaser

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars. In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series, marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.
THEATER & DANCE

