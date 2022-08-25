Read full article on original website
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
LOOK: Stunning Views of Abilene From Hotel Wooten
Did you know Abilene could look so awesome? It's all about perspective. Yes, Abilene is flat, and crazy cool views can be limited, but if you pick the right spot, you can capture the beauty of what is Abilene, Texas. I want to personally thank Kayla for providing us with...
Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s
You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
Get Your Munch On at These Top 10 Abilene Restaurants According to Trip Advisor
For me, it started at an early age. It's not that mom or dad wasn't a good cook, they absolutely were. Mom could fry chicken with the best of them. Dad could cook a gourmet breakfast on a Sunday morning like nobody's business. However, we absolutely loved going out to eat as a family. I mean a lot.
Fort Refuge is Hosting a Father/Daughter Date Night in Tuscola
As a father, I sure wish I had the opportunity to go to a Daddy/Daughter Dance when my daughter was younger. There may have been opportunities that I didn't know about, but nowadays it seems daddy/daughter events are much more common. Now she's all grown and preparing for graduate school....
Abilene’s Paramount Theater Has a Rich History Behind It
If you grew up in Abilene and or went to school in Abilene there's a good chance that you've been to the historic Paramount Theatre at 352 Cypress in downtown Abilene. The first thing that catches everyone's eyes is when the lights go down the stars come out on the ceiling.
Thinking About Getting Some Ink? Check Out These 13 Abilene Tattoo Parlors
It's gaining more and more popularity. The expression of art and symbolism using one's body as a canvas. Tattoos. You look around Abilene and you see plenty. In fact, I admired a cross on a gentlemen's arm the other day at the grocery store. It absolutely amazes me how detailed and in-depth the artists can get. Beautiful and almost life-like. With the gaining popularity of this art form, it's a fair question to ask not if you have any tattoos, but how many?
Love and Care Ministries is Spreading the Love to Anson
Love and Care Ministries began as a calling from God for two men that were friends and heard the call to service. The men are Mark Hewit and Terry Davis. The two began their first mission on Sunday, January 1st, 1995 in the back of a pickup truck serving meals to the homeless of Abilene.
This Years Rock and Roar Was Welcomed With the Birth of a Baby Giraffe
The Abilene Zoo staff has been preparing for this day for months, and it's not that day but rather this day and they both happened on the same day. Needless to say, the Abilene Zoo Staff was very busy. You're probably wondering, what is he talking about? First off the...
Abilene’s Girl Scouts Invite You to Learn S’Mores About Being a Scout
I have often stated in the past that I firmly believe that every child should spend some time in scouts in some way. I was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout growing up, and I attribute a lot of the successes in my life to the knowledge I gained while in scouts.
Do You Recognize These 10 Famous Abilene Christian University Alumni?
There are many reasons that attract folks to Abilene. Jobs, Dyess Air Force Base, the people, the nightlife, I could go on and on. Abilene has definitely grown since I've lived here last. New businesses and stores, even new districts in town. But what about the universities in Abilene? Are...
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
Big Country Beware of the Shady Contractor Advance Fees Scam
It never fails you start working on your house it gets to be too much so you call your friendly local contractor. So far, so good until you find out that the contractor you've known and trusted for years is too busy and can't get to your project immediately. I...
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene
A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
Join the Team: Positions Now Open at the Abilene Police Department
If you're like me you may have spent a little too much this summer. After all, it's easy to do. There are vacations, extra activities for the kiddos, summer camps, and road trips and that's just the beginning. Then back to school happens with all the clothes and supplies. Some relief would really be nice.
Grammy Award Winning Rodney Crowell Brings His Word for Word Tour to Abilene
Rodney Crowell country and pop-music industry singer-songwriter is coming to Abilene. Rodney managed to score five number one hit songs on the Hot 100 Billboard Charts. Ironically it was all from one album he recorded in 1988 titled "Diamonds And Dirt." Crowell wrote all the songs and produced the album himself.
